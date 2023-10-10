When is the next Halloween update for GTA 5 in 2023?: Check here

Rockstar Games is celebrating Halloween in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's online mode this month. The gaming studio released a weekly update on October 5, 2023, which raised the payouts of some Halloween-themed Adversary Modes through October 11.

Additionally, players can claim the Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask this week by logging into GTA Online. Rockstar has assured that more content is set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Players can expect them to release with GTA Online weekly updates for the rest of the month, which go live every Thursday, usually at 2 am PDT. The expected release times for different time zones can be checked in this article.

Next GTA 5 Halloween update 2023 expected release date and time

The next Halloween update for Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode is expected to be released with the next GTA Online weekly update on October 12, 2023. It should go live at these times in different time zones:

Seattle, USA – 2 am PDT

– 2 am PDT Alberta, Canada – 3 am MDT

– 3 am MDT São Paulo, Brazil – 6 am BRT

– 6 am BRT Madrid, Spain – 11 am CEST

– 11 am CEST Paris, France – 11 am CEST

– 11 am CEST London, United Kingdom – 10 am BST

– 10 am BST Moscow, Russia – 12 pm MSK

– 12 pm MSK Nagpur, India – 2:30 pm IST

– 2:30 pm IST Perth, Australia – 5 pm AWST

– 5 pm AWST Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 12 pm AST

– 12 pm AST Beijing, China – 5 pm CST

– 5 pm CST Tokyo, Japan – 6 pm JST

– 6 pm JST Seoul, South Korea – 6 pm KST

– 6 pm KST Sydney, Australia – 8 pm AEDT

– 8 pm AEDT Christchurch, New Zealand – 10 pm NZDT

Readers must remember that these are only the expected release times for the next weekly update, based on usual trends. Rockstar Games might delay the next GTA 5 Halloween update if any technical issues arise at the last minute.

What to expect from this update?

Rockstar confirms new events and collectibles for the rest of the month (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar hasn't yet revealed the details of the next GTA 5 Halloween 2023 update, data miners discovered content in San Andreas Mercenaries update's files possibly linked to this year's Halloween.

These include events such as Ghost Hunt, Possessed Animals, and UFO abductions. Hence, players can expect some of these events to be released with the next update.

Additionally, Rockstar might give away more masks like the Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask. Whether these will also be attainable as Log-in unlocks is unknown at the moment. Nevertheless, fresh content helps in keeping players engaged while they wait for a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement.

Masks found by data miners in San Andreas Mercenaries' files (Image via YouTube/GhillieMaster)

The Albany Brigham, the last remaining car from the San Andreas Mercenaries drip feed, can also be expected to be released with the next Halloween update. Data miners revealed that a livery for this vehicle could reportedly be rewarded for completing the Ghost Hunt event.

Although these items have been found in the game files, any changes before the final release are completely possible.

Finally, players can expect Rockstar to raise payouts of in-game businesses or Adversary Modes, which usually happens whenever a weekly update goes live.

