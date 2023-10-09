Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has started Halloween 2023 festivities with the latest weekly update. Through October 11, players can take advantage of bonus payouts on Adversary Modes such as Slasher, Condemned, Lost Vs Damned, Judgement Day, and a few more. Additionally, Rockstar Games has doubled the Special Cargo Sell Mission payouts, allowing owners to make a good amount of money this week.

However, there might be more in store as the San Andreas Mercenaries update's drip feed showcased several Halloween-related content. So, let's take a look at what's left in GTA 5 Halloween 2023 update.

Events, collectibles, and everything else left in GTA 5 Halloween 2023 update

Rockstar mentions upcoming events, collectibles, and more. (Image via Rockstar Games)

In its latest Newswire post, Rockstar Games urged players to look forward to new events, activities, and collectibles throughout this month. While the current weekly update offering bonus rewards on some Halloween-themed Adversary Modes is decent enough, there might be a lot more yet to come.

The gaming studio hasn't revealed what these events and collectibles will be, but data miners disclosed countless Halloween-related content in San Andreas Mercenaries' files months in advance. Players can expect a Ghost Hunt event to arrive soon, wherein they might be tasked with capturing photographs of ghosts across the map.

They will reportedly have to take pictures of 10 ghosts in the event, the last of which is rumored to be a former Grand Theft Auto protagonist. The reward for completing this event is allegedly a livery for the Albany Brigham. This vehicle is yet to debut in the game but might be launched in the coming weeks.

San Andreas Mercenaries' drip feed also contained a Possessed Animals event, in which players might have to go up against bewitched animals in the wild. Furthermore, there could be a UFO Abduction event as well. Here is a video showcasing it:

A similar event was added for last year's GTA 5 Halloween update, too, but players didn't get to see the interior of the alien aircraft.

As for collectibles, Rockstar might be hinting at new masks and clothing items. These were also data mined from San Andreas Mercenaries' files, and each seems to feature a unique sound effect.

Some of the data mined Halloween masks. (Image via YouTube/GhillieMaster)

In fact, one of them, the Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask, is being rewarded to players through October 11, 2023, for just logging into GTA Online.

Many are also expecting Rockstar to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 this month. While last year's GTA 6 leaks gave fans a pretty good look, they are now awaiting an official reveal.

