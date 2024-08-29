  • home icon
  • Rockstar Games reportedly tweaked GTA Online Assault on ATT-16 with the latest update

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Aug 29, 2024 13:59 GMT
A brief coverage of the report on Rockstar Games tweaking GTA Online Assault on ATT-16 with the latest update (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA Online Assault on ATT-16 debuted in the game last week as part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties drip-feed content; however, it seems that Rockstar Games is committed to improving players’ experience for it. According to a recent report on X by popular insider Tez2 today, August 29, 2024, the developers have made some tweaks to the new game mode so as to improve the gameplay for all participants.

Seemingly, the latest update brought some changes to the game, as briefed in the article below.

GTA Online received changes to Assault on ATT-16, Double-Action Revolver, and more with the latest update: Report

As can be seen above, Tez2 reported that Rockstar Games had made the following changes to the new GTA Online Assault on ATT-16 adversary mode with today’s update:

  • Removed Halloween and Snow options.
  • Adjusted the Cargobob spawn points for the attackers.
  • Fixed the rotation of P-45 Nokota’s two spawn locations on the Aircraft Carrier.

Apart from the aforementioned fixes to the newest game mode, the latest weekly update also removed Every Bullet Counts as part of the old job rotations implemented last week.

Here’s the list of all game modes made inaccessible so far after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

  • Every Bullet Counts
  • Assault on Cayo Perico
  • Unknown Unknowns & Known Unknowns Races
  • Cayo Perico Series
  • Diamond Adversary Series
  • Missile Base Series
  • Bunker Series
  • Issi Classic Races
  • Race Series
  • Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode

The insider also reported earlier today on X that the developer has corrected certain typos in the following challenges that mistakenly happened during the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC rollout last June:

  • Double-Action Revolver
  • Stone Hatchet

Players should now be able to get the correct values instead of “5 headshots and 5 kills.”

What else should players know about the latest update?

The latest weekly update also allows users to steal the newest set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles and sell them to Yusuf for money. Moreover, the Deadline adversary mode is now giving double cash rewards throughout the week.

Players can also enjoy extra bonuses for running the Bunker business, including Bunker Sell Missions and Bunker Research Missions.

Lastly, there’s a brand new podium vehicle to win at The Diamond Casino & Resort till September 4, 2024.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
