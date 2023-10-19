Rockstar makes GTA Online Acid Lab the best thing to own this week (October 19 to October 25)

Rockstar Games released the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 update today (October 19), giving huge bonuses to all Acid Lab owners this week. Throughout October 25, 2023, one can earn double cash and RP by completing various Acid Lab Sell Missions, making the business the best thing to own immediately for the next seven days.

Players who don’t own an Acid Lab yet in GTA Online can also get MTL Brickade 6x6 and necessary business equipment at a staggering 30% discount this week.

Rockstar Games once again made GTA Online Acid profitable (October 19 to October 25)

The latest GTA Online weekly update gives all Acid Lab owners a golden opportunity to earn more money than usual this week. Players can legit earn around $500,000 by completing Acid Lab Sell Missions with a fully-stacked Acid Lab.

Once players collect 10% of the Acid produced from the business, they can start doing the Sell Missions and earn double the profit. These missions typically involve dropping and delivering product packages across the map using a Maibatsu Manchez Scout C, the complimentary delivery bike that comes with the business.

Each such job will give players 20 minutes to complete the task. There are three types of Acid Lab Sell Missions present in the game in 2023, all eligible for double cash and RP during the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 event.

1) Acid Product: Police Sting

Acid Product: Police Sting requires players to drop off the Acid product in the trunk of a Washington car parked on top of a parking lot in Los Santos. However, as soon as players reach the place, cops ambush them. They are then tasked to evade the wanted level and deliver the Acid to a different location.

2) Acid Product: Paperboy

Acid Product: Paperboy requires players to deliver the product wrapped in newspapers to ten different in-game locations, where they may encounter some hippies as well.

3) Acid Product: Stash

In the Acid Product: Stash mission, players must stash the product at five different locations; however, they may face cops while concealing it in certain areas.

It’s a great week for Acid Lab owners to make money in Los Santos while waiting for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

