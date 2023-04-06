Rockstar makes Ocelot Virtue purchasable for all GTA Online players

With today’s latest GTA Online update, Rockstar has finally made the Ocelot Virtue hypercar purchasable for all players across the globe. As of now, they can buy the vehicle directly from Legendary Motorsport without having to complete the Last Dose missions first.

Previously, it was only available on the vehicle sales business' website for GTA+ subscribers, while other players had to complete the Los Santos Drug Wars storyline to obtain the electric hypercar for free. This article will share its current price and everything that readers must know about the vehicle that's featured below.

The Ocelot Virtue can now be bought directly in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

#GTAOnline [Apr 6 - 13]Annis 300R is backVirtue for purchase ($2,980,000 - $2,235,000)Rabbit Peyote Plants are live2x GTA$ & RP- Diamond/Missile Base/Bunker Series- Power Mad Adv Mode1.5x GTA$ & RP- Bunker Sell Missions1.5x Speed Boost- Bunker Production & Research [Apr 6 - 13]Annis 300R is backVirtue for purchase ($2,980,000 - $2,235,000)Rabbit Peyote Plants are live2x GTA$ & RP- Diamond/Missile Base/Bunker Series- Power Mad Adv Mode1.5x GTA$ & RP- Bunker Sell Missions1.5x Speed Boost- Bunker Production & Research#GTAOnline https://t.co/vW48fpCWQh

Starting today, GTA Online's Ocelot Virtue can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,980,000 - $2,235,000. Players no longer have to complete all the First Dose and Last Dose missions to get their hands on this electric hypercar.

Here’s how they can buy the Ocelot Virtue directly from the website:

Access the Internet on your in-game Mobile Phone Go to Legendary Motorsport Select the Ocelot Virtue Choose a suitable color and click on Order Select a garage where you want it to be delivered

It should be noted that the Virtue isn't a limited-time Los Santos Drug Wars vehicle, but will remain permanently available in the game. Interested buyers can purchase it whenever they want without the worry of it being discontinued on the website.

What makes the Ocelot Virtue so special in GTA Online?

The Ocelot Virtue is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that's compatible with Imani Tech. In its class, it has the fourth-highest top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), making it the best choice for getaway missions. Looking at its appearance, it seems to primarily be based on the real-life Lotus Evija car and is powered by a large battery cell under the hood. Furthermore, the vehicle is quite famous for its fastest wheel-powered acceleration in the enhanced version of the game.

With Imani Tech, players can install Missile Lock-On-Jammers and Armor Plating, making it a real force to be reckoned with. As such, it offers the highest resistance to explosives in comparison to any other Imani Tech vehicle as it can easily withstand 11 RPG missiles.

Furthermore, the electric hypercar can be equipped with Slick Proximity Mines as a weapon for an added advantage in case things go south. Overall, it’s a great addition to the game’s vehicle catalog and a must-have for every hustler in the game.

Until April 12, 2023, players can take advantage of the extra bonuses on Bunker missions and the Ocelot Virtue can certainly prove to be a valuable asset for these activities.

