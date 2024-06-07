Rockstar may have accidentally revealed the GTA Online Summer Update 2024's business location

Rockstar Games is set to introduce a brand-new business with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024, and the developer may have accidentally shared its location in the game before its official launch. On June 5, 2025, the studio published a German Newswire post on the Summer DLC alongside the English version.

The post seemingly revealed the location of the unreleased “bail enforcement and bounty hunting business” in the title.

New GTA Online Summer Update's business might be set in Grapeseed

As seen in this screenshot of Rockstar’s German Newswire post from June 5, 2024, the developer seemingly revealed the location of the upcoming “bail enforcement and bounty hunting business” in the following manner:

“um mit eurer eigenen Kautions- und Kopfgeldagentur in Grapeseed (lukrative) Ziele ins Visier zu nehmen und die sich im südlichen San Andreas herumtreibenden Verbrecher dingfest zu machen.”

This translates to the following in English:

"To target (lucrative) targets and capture the criminals roaming southern San Andreas with your own bail and bounty agency in Grapeseed."

However, it should be noted that no such location is mentioned in the English version of the Newswire post, as can be seen below:

“... to clean up the roving reprobates of Southern San Andreas with your very own bail enforcement and bounty hunting business in the next major update for GTA Online..”

While not much information is available on the upcoming business, it seems to be based on the canceled Cops n Crooks DLC.

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 set to add new vehicles, new set of missions, and more

The Newswire post also revealed some of the content players can expect from the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. This includes a new set of missions thanks to Vincent, who will want players to help him with some “off-the-books enforcement activities across Los Santos”.

Rockstar has already confirmed one of the upcoming vehicles to be the Overflod Pipistrello. The latest Newswire post mentions that Plus subscribers will get access to it one week before others. The car will be a part of the GTA Plus benefits for June 2024.

The Summer DLC is also set to bring payout changes to Taxi Work, Operation Paper Trail, Open Wheel Races, and more. Sparrow and Bombushka will also be buffed in terms of defensive and armor capabilities.

There will be much more content coming with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024, and fans can expect more official information about it soon.

