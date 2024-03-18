Rockstar reportedly patches GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid replay glitch

Rockstar Games has seemingly released a new GTA Online background update patching the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid replay glitch. The information comes from well-known insider and data miner Tez2 who notified the title's community about it on X. Readers should note that Rockstar had patched the original Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist replay glitch via a similar background update just a few days ago.

That said, players figured out a workaround to repeatedly play the newly added heist's finale, essentially making $500,000 every few minutes. Nevertheless, this workaround has now reportedly been patched, meaning that one should not be able to exploit it any further.

Latest GTA Online background update reportedly patches Cluckin Bell Farm Raid replay glitch workaround

Expand Tweet

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid was added with the March 7, 2024, GTA Online weekly update, and it introduced six new story missions to the multiplayer. The final payout of this heist is $500,000, and it can be repeated after a cooldown period.

That said, players discovered a Cluckin Bell Farm Raid replay glitch that allowed them to repeatedly play the heist's finale, which can be wrapped up pretty quickly. As a result, one could earn its $500,000 payout every few minutes, but it was patched with the background update that was released on March 15, 2024.

Be that as it may, the community was quick in figuring out a workaround that, once again, allowed them to skip all setup missions and continuously grind the finale. It involved creating a playlist that only consisted of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid's final mission - Scene of the Crime.

This Cluckin Bell Farm Raid replay glitch workaround has now been patched as well with today's GTA Online background update, according to Tez2.

Rockstar Games recently patched a glitch that let players save the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid outfits. This upset many in the community as it didn't involve any money exploits or gave anyone an unfair advantage over others.

Interestingly, popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber GhillieMaster uploaded a video earlier today explaining a workaround for the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid outfit glitch that might still work after the latest GTA Online background update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you ever try the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid replay glitch? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion