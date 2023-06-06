Rockstar releases official trailer of GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update today

Rockstar Games always try to create hype by showing a glimpse of GTA Online summer updates, and this year got no exception. The developers released an official trailer of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update a couple of moments ago, giving the first look at the new content, including a brand new jet, vehicles, the Avenger, and more.

The San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will be released on June 13, 2023, for all GTA Online players on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, and PC.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update trailer didn’t disappoint

See Merryweather Security and their corrupt killers for hire get what's coming to them in the explosive new trailer for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries.



As can be seen from the aforementioned Twitter post, Rockstar Games showcased some of the best moments of the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update in a fashionable manner.

The 30-second trailer starts with two brand-new vehicles on display, which seem to be inspired by the following real-life cars:

Dodge Charger EV

Range Rover Defender

The footage includes a Hangar, leading to speculations that the update will be majorly focused on Hangar properties. In the next scene, an Avenger can be spotted in a never-seen-before green-colored livery.

Many action-packed moments are filled in this San Andreas Mercenaries trailer, and players can see the first look at the new Operations Terminal inside of GTA Online Avenger. A brand-new off-road vehicle is also featured in the short clip.

By the end of the trailer, a novel jet, seemingly based on F-35, is heavily featured. Famous insider Tez2 also pointed out some of the weapons the aircraft will possibly have:

Missiles

Front Cannons

Homing Missiles

Although the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries update doesn’t look as big as last year’s The Criminal Enterprises DLC, it still feels good to see the developers providing new content while working on the upcoming title in the series

Here’s some noteworthy new content coming to the game on June 13, 2023:

New upgrades for Avengers, such as the Operations Terminal

New Tactical SMG weapon

New vehicles

A new sprint-control option

New Creator mode tools

New random events

New missions

A fresh way of completing Taxi Work missions (Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway)

