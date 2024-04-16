Rockstar reportedly canceled GTA 5 behind-the-scenes project

Grand Theft Auto 5 voice actors Ned Luke and Steven Ogg have alleged that there was originally supposed to be a GTA 5 behind-the-scenes documentary, but Rockstar Games eventually decided against it. Luke and Ogg, who play Michael and Trevor respectively, expressed disappointment that nothing ever came of the footage that was shot when GTA 5 was being developed.

Fans have often inquired about the process behind the development of Grand Theft Auto 5, but Rockstar has kept it under wraps for a decade now. A former Rockstar developer has been sharing some behind-the-scenes secrets about the 3D Universe titles, but nothing has ever been disclosed about their last HD Universe title, Grand Theft Auto V.

GTA 5 behind-the-scenes documentary was reportedly canceled

Streamily recently hosted an interview with GTA 5 voice actors Ned Luke, Steven Ogg, and Shawn Fonteno where they were asked about their experience during the making of GTA 5. One of the key moments from the interview was when Ned Luke stated:

"We had that behind-the-scenes camera going the whole time and they never did anything with it."

Steven Ogg agreed with his statement, responding:

"I think at one point, didn't we discuss like how cool to make 'the making of'...so that, at this point, you could have a documentary about the making of GTA."

The actors appeared disappointed that the film was never used for the intended GTA 5 behind-the-scenes documentary, even though they had been informed that it would be.

This isn't the only thing related to Grand Theft Auto V that was scrapped. Last year's GTA 5 source code leaks shed light on how the game was supposed to have several single-player DLCs, some of which were then reused as GTA Online content updates. It also suggested how several other planned Rockstar Games titles were also canceled.

The voice actors also mentioned the Sharmoota Job during the interview, a cut heist from Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode which they had recorded lines for. Nevertheless, it's unknown why Rockstar Games never used this footage to make a GTA 5 behind-the-scenes documentary, as fans would've been delighted if it ever came out. The decision could've been taken by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, who has rejected the idea of a GTA movie as well.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6 in 2025 and many of them seem disinterested in whatever Grand Theft Auto 5 has to offer, but the success of the game has had a huge part to play in the future of the series. As such, if a GTA 5 behind-the-scenes documentary were to be released even today, there would still be a large number of fans who would love to watch it.

