Rockstar reportedly caps Arena War's AP bonuses for GTA+ members despite the 4x boost this week

Rockstar Games released a new month of GTA+ membership bonuses last Thursday, giving subscribers a lot of money-making opportunities. Apart from the weekly 2x cash, RP, and AP on Arena War game modes, members get additional 2x rewards which, when combined with boosted payout, becomes 4x the bonuses.

However, a new report by insider floorball disclosed a hard cap on how many Arena Points (AP) players can earn despite the bonus event for subscribers.

GTA+ members cannot earn the maximum possible AP from Arena War modes due to a cap in the game files

As seen in the above tweet, floorball showcased a screenshot of game code that reveals a hard cap of 675 Arena Points (AP) for every match. This suggests that the 4x bonus period this week on Arena War for GTA+ members cannot give them more than 675 AP. While non-members can still grind the AP and earn double the money, this cap mainly affects members.

Arena Points (AP) is a game feature similar to Reputation, albeit with a distinct mechanism. These experience points can only be earned via Arena War modes after owning an Arena Workshop. Collecting these helps the player earn special random rewards, ranging from unique Arena outfits to discounts on vehicle modifications.

It can be considered an essential gaming mechanism for those who love to play Arena Warm and for good reason. It is the best way to earn money in GTA 5 this week, and you can take up missions involving terrain, props, and stunts with vehicles eligible for it.

This reduces the need for any GTA Online money glitches and helps you earn a significant amount of money by playing the game as intended.

Here is a list of Arena War modes that you can try for extra bonuses this week (4x cash, AP, and RP for the subscribers):

Wreck It

Tag Team

Hot Bomb

Here Come The Monsters

Games Masters

Flag War

Carnage

Bomb Ball

Buzzer Beater

You should also note that while Grand Theft Auto 6 hasn’t been revealed by Rockstar yet, the Arena War mode may return in it due to popular demand. The developers are expected to officially announce the game this year.