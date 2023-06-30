Create

Rockstar reportedly increases the discount on GTA Online's FH-1 Hunter for GTA+ members

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jun 30, 2023 18:15 GMT
A brief report on the increased discount on GTA Online's FH-1 Hunter for GTA+ members with the latest update (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online received the Independence Day update yesterday, adding tons of freedom-themed bonuses to collect and some weird bugs. One major issue PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners experienced was being unable to claim the extra discount eligible for GTA+ members. However, according to a new report by famous insider Tez2, Rockstar has now fixed the issue and increased the total discount on FH-1 Hunter aircraft like it was supposed to.

The background update released today also fixes the infamous Hangar Cargo High Demand Bonus bug.

GTA+ members can get a 75% discount on FH-1 Hunter in GTA Online this week

#GTAOnlineDiscount on Hunter was just increased from 50% to 75% for GTA+ members.For regular players it is still 50%.GTA+: 1.085.000 - 1.443.050 GTA$Regular players: 1.550.000 - 2.061.500 GTA$ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2YZJQ02dVP

As seen above, another data miner PLTytus shared a brief of the changes implemented with the latest GTA Online update. According to their research, the subscription members can now get a total of 75% off on FH-1 Hunter aircraft, including the weekly 50% discount as part of the Independence Day Event.

The members can now claim it for a price of $1,085,000 - $1,443,050, while regular players can buy it for $1,550,000 - $2,061,500 from the Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website throughout July 5, 2023.

What else should players know about the FH-1 Hunter?

youtube-cover

The FH-1 Hunter is a 1-seater military gunship aircraft added to the game in 2017 as part of the Smuggler’s Run update. The attack helicopter is based on the real-life Boeing AH-64 Apache and Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche.

The chopper is powered by two turboshaft engines on each side, allowing it to reach a staggering top speed of 141.50 mph (227.72 km/h). Famous creator and analyst Broughy1322 also revealed that the aircraft can complete one lap in just 0:55.902, making it one of the fastest vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online.

On the durability side, the FH-1 Hunter can easily withstand the impact of a single explosion without being destroyed, giving pilots a chance to leave it.

Players should note that this week’s discounts will only last until July 5, 2023.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
