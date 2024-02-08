Rockstar resets GTA Online's Daily Vehicle Sell Limit with new update

Rockstar Games has reinstated GTA Online's Daily Vehicle Sell Limit, which was briefly removed with The Chop Shop DLC. The information comes from reliable data miners who have provided all new numbers and thresholds for achieving certain "Exploit Levels" on Personal Vehicles. This update is aimed at players who depend upon car duplication glitches to make loads of in-game money.

Here's all the data players need to know to understand how the Daily Vehicle Sell Limit works in GTA Online. This system will prevent players from selling too many vehicles at the same time.

GTA Online Daily Vehicle Sell Limit reset to previous values

In an attempt to clamp down on car duplication, Rockstar had set a Daily Vehicle Sell Limit in GTA Online, restricting the ability to sell too many vehicles at the same time. However, with the introduction of The Chop Shop DLC, these limits were turned off, probably due to an error or that they weren't ready with the system yet. Now, the old limit sets during September 2023 have been brought back.

Here are the updated limits for selling Personal Vehicles in the game in effect from February 8, 2024, as shared by Tez2 (@TezFunz2):

Level 0: 10 vehicles

10 vehicles Level 1: Three vehicles

Three vehicles Level 2: Three vehicles

Three vehicles Levels 3 to 7: Two vehicles

This change was added to the game alongside the latest GTA Online weekly update. According to this system, players who have never obtained an Exploit Level can sell three Personal Vehicles within two hours, but they risk acquiring an Exploit Level if they sell the fourth vehicle. Meanwhile, players who have acquired an Exploit Level and then recovered to Level 0 are guaranteed to gain an Exploit Level if they sell more than two cars within two hours.

Rockstar has also introduced a new feature that decreases vehicle Sell Prices in GTA Online with each consecutive sale. The more Personal Vehicles a player sells in a day, the lesser the profits they will get from each subsequent vehicle:

First vehicle — 100% of the Sell Price

Second vehicle — 50% of the Sell Price

Third vehicle — 20% of the Sell Price

Fourth vehicle and so on — 5% of the Sell Price

Here are some explanations of the terminology behind this system:

Exploit Level: This determines how many vehicles a player may sell; the more Personal Vehicles sold, the greater the chance of increasing this level.

This determines how many vehicles a player may sell; the more Personal Vehicles sold, the greater the chance of increasing this level. Cap Recovery: The time required for a player to lower their Exploit Level.

While all these changes are allegedly made to combat car duplication glitches in GTA Online, some players believe that it's actually intended to force legitimate players into buying more Shark Cards.

