Rockstar shares GTA Online Wildlife Photography Community Showcase

Rockstar Games have shared a GTA Online Wildlife Photography Community Showcase on their website's Newswire section. This post features a bunch of animal photographs taken in-game by various players. Note that animals were added to GTA Online in Freemode in December 2023 with The Chop Shop update, but only in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version.

A Wildlife Photography Challenge was also introduced shortly, tasking players with clicking pictures of three creatures every day, rewarding cash and RP for the same. These rewards have been doubled through March 27, 2024, as part of the recently released weekly update, encouraging fans to take up this challenge.

Rockstar Games exhibit player-clicked photographs in the GTA Online Wildlife Photography Community Showcase

The GTA Online Wildlife Photography Community Showcase features 13 photographs of animals, birds, and marine life, clicked by players in the multiplayer's Current-Gen console version.

One of these photographs, taken by OhhCurly__, has also been included in Rockstar's tweet above to promote the latest Community Showcase. Here are some more images from the same:

Some images from the Wildlife Photography Community Showcase 1/2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some images from the Wildlife Photography Community Showcase 2/2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Those interested in checking out all user-clicked photographs shared by Rockstar Games can click on the following link:

GTA Online Wildlife Photography Community Showcase

The aforementioned tweet and Rockstar's latest Community Showcase Newswire post also promotes the recently debuted Wildlife Photography Challenge. This is a daily event that one can participate in to earn a decent amount of cash and RP.

Additionally, the March 21, 2024 GTA Online weekly update has doubled the money one can make from the challenge. It involves taking pictures of three creatures every day, listed in an email sent by the LS Tourist Board. Each photograph pays $20,000, and a $40,000 bonus is given for completing the list.

Moreover, taking one picture as part of the GTA Online Wildlife Photography Challenge unlocks the Declasse Park Ranger for purchase.

Taking 10 such pictures unlocks this GTA Online vehicle's Trade Price and completing a list for the first time gifts The Zoophilist outfit.

However, it should be noted that just like animals in Freemode, the Wildlife Photography Challenge is only available in the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

