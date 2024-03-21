How to partake in the Wildlife Photography Challenge in GTA Online for 2x rewards? (March 21 to 27)

The Wildlife Photography Challenge is a recently added GTA Online daily event that players can partake in to earn cash and RP. Notably, Rockstar Games has doubled its payout for this week, raising the incentive for completing this task. Besides the monetary reward, participating in it unlocks a unique vehicle for purchase and gifts an exclusive Ace Ventura-inspired outfit.

That said, it should be noted that this photography challenge is only available in GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. With that in mind, let's look at how to partake in the Wildlife Photography Challenge in GTA Online to earn 2x rewards this week.

GTA Online guide: How to partake in the Wildlife Photography Challenge for 2x rewards (March 21 - 27, 2024)

To participate in the GTA Online Wildlife Photography Challenge, you must head over to the LS Tourist Board in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness region.

Once you arrive at the LS Tourist Board's location, stand near it and press the button prompted in the screen's top left corner to view the wildlife required to be photographed that day.

Here is the exact location of the LS Tourist board and what it looks like in the game:

The LS Tourist is marked with a purple camera icon on the map (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The Wildlife Photography Challenge tasks players with taking pictures of three creatures every day, as mentioned in an email sent by the LS Tourist Board.

All animals and birds have their own unique spawn locations in GTA Online. Those requiring assistance can refer to the following video:

Use the in-game smartphone to take a picture of an animal or bird on your list and then send it to the LS Tourist Board by pressing the required button, prompted in the screen's bottom left.

Take an animal/bird's picture and send it to the LS Tourist Board to earn rewards (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Each successfully submitted picture rewards $20,000 and 500 RP. Additionally, you will be rewarded a $40,000 and 5,000 RP bonus for photographing all three animals on the Wildlife Photography Challenge list.

That said, these rewards have been doubled as part of the current GTA Online weekly update and will remain so through March 27, 2024.

Taking one picture as part of the photography challenge will unlock the Declasse Park Ranger for purchase on Warstock Cache and Carry. The vehicle costs $2,980,000, but taking 10 pictures as part of this challenge unlocks its $2,235,000 Trade Price in GTA Online.

Additionally, completing the photography challenge list for the first time rewards The Zoophilist outfit.

Along with the Wildlife Photography Challenge, Motors Wars Adversary Mode and Drift Races also offer 2x rewards through March 27, 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : On which console do you play GTA Online? PS5 Xbox Series X/S 0 votes View Discussion