Rumored GTA 6's Lucia actress confirms her role in GTA Online

Alexandra Echavarri, rumored to be portraying GTA 6's female protagonist, recently shared that she worked in Grand Theft Auto Online. In an Instagram post on November 28, 2023, the actress mentioned that she voiced the Cargo Warehouse Manager Lupe.

Fans were curious if she's also voicing Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6, the alleged deuteragonist in Rockstar's upcoming title; these claims were denied.

Rumored Lucia actor from GTA 6 says she voiced Lupe in GTA Online

Alexandra Echavarri began her post by stating that she can "finally share" that she appeared in Grand Theft Auto 5, likely implying that she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) regarding her contribution until a certain date. The fact that this post was shared after Rockstar announced a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 hasn't gone unnoticed.

Fans took to social media to discuss how they believe she's hinting toward the next game. Grand Theft Auto 6, the upcoming title in the beloved open-world game series, allegedly has two protagonists—Jason and Lucia—according to several major leaks and rumors. The 2022 leaks, which included genuine gameplay footage, disclosed that one of the protagonists might indeed be female.

Many fans theorized that Alexandra Echavarri might also be playing this role in Grand Theft Auto 6. Currently, her IMDb only shows Grand Theft Auto 5 instead. In her Instagram post, she thanked everyone for their "love & support" and wrote:

"This was a career goal and i’m so grateful it has been realized. I am truly thankful to all for granting me the opportunity of being part of this well known franchise."

She also mentioned:

"I never thought I’d have the opportunity of being a part of such a cool game or being the voice of a hardcore chick! It was a thrilling experience and I will never forget it!"

As Grand Theft Auto fans flooded the post's comments section, with many asking if she's also in the next game as Lucia, Echavarri stated:

"Gracias for all the LOVE everyone! It was a true pleasure to work on GTA V. I am NOT in GTA VI."

However, this wouldn't deter fans from believing she plays a part in the upcoming game. A user on the unofficial Grand Theft Auto 6 subreddit stated, "her saying she’s not working on GTA 6 means nothing." They added that she wouldn't likely want to break her NDA, which is why she's denying the allegations.

Naturally, fans are eager to learn whether Lucia is one of Grand Theft Auto 6's protagonists and whether Alexandra Echavarri will play her. Hopefully, these details clear up when the official trailer is released in early December.

