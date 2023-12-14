Snowball launcher leaks as part of GTA Online Chop Shop drip feed weapon

The latest DLC update in GTA Online is expected to include various snow-themed items for future releases. According to floorball (X/@Floorball__), a popular data-miner, the latest game files include a new unreleased weapon named Snowball Launcher. The user shared a gameplay video of the weapon leaking its various details. However, it is currently unsure when Rockstar Games will release the item to the multiplayer game.

The leaked weapon features some similarities with other small weapons. However, readers are advised to wait for Rockstar Games’ official reveal to know more about it.

Rockstar Games will reportedly add a Snowball Launcher as part of the GTA Online The Chop Shop DLC

On December 12, 2023, a few hours after the latest GTA Online update release, floorball shared the above video demonstrating how the Snowball Launcher would work in the multiplayer game. As seen in the video, the new weapon fires snowballs with a very low damage rate.

The design of the weapon is similar to the Vom Feuer Compact Grenade Launcher. It also had a red skin/livery, which matches the Christmas theme.

The Snowball Launcher in the weapon wheel. (Image via X/@Floorball__)

Strangely, the Snowball Launcher contained no ammo like other compact launcher weapons. Instead, it had a cooldown/charging period similar to the Stun Gun and Up-n-Atomizer Raygun. After firing a snowball, you have to wait a few seconds before shooting the next one.

The release date of the Snowball Launcher is currently unknown. However, the video demonstrated the weapon being used in a snowy environment. This means Rockstar Games could release the weapon as part of the snow or Christmas update in GTA Online.

The damage characteristics of the Snowball Launcher also appeared similar to the Stun Gun and Up-n-Atomizer. Each shot temporarily stuns the contact person, slightly reducing their health. To completely knock out a person, one might have to fire multiple shots from the Snowball Launcher.

Another noteworthy thing is that since the upcoming GTA Online DLC weapon uses snow, Rockstar Games could also make it a temporary souvenir similar to Snowball throwables.

The multiplayer game has already added the new Battle Rifle on December 12, 2023, as part of the DLC update. You can purchase it from the Gun Van and permanently store it in your arsenal.

