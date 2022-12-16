Tahoma Coupe now available for free in GTA Online for a limited time period

Starting today, GTA Online players can obtain the Declasse Tahoma Coupe for free. As promised by Rockstar Games, the Tahoma Coupe will be free for a limited period of time, starting today until December 18, 2022. This gives players just three days to claim the car, following which it must be purchased for $1,500,000.

The official newsletter released on December 13, 2022, reads:

“All GTA Online players will be able to pick up the brand-new Declasse Tahoma Coupe Muscle car for free from December 16 through December 18, after which the Tahoma Coupe will be made widely available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.”

The vehicle sports a retro look, with its design seemingly inspired by the Chevrolet Monte Carlo third generation. Being a brand new vehicle, not much is known about the car's performance in the game yet. With several players taking it out for a ride starting today, there will likely be more clarity in the near future.

Regardless of performance, it's always a good idea for players to claim a free reward in the game. This article will detail how players can obtain this car for free.

GTA Online players must grab the Declasse Tahoma Coupe while it's free for a limited time

The very first drip-feed car since the launch of the Winter DLC, the Declasse Tahoma Coupe is now available for free to all players for a limited time. The vehicle is being given away for free by Rockstar Games after the GTA Online community completed a mind-boggling GTA$2 Trillion Heist Challenge a few weeks ago.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

The car is being provided for free to everyone, even to players who didn't take part in the Heist Challenge set up by Rockstar Games. Despite its retro design, the car looks quite classy. Unfortunately, there are no interior customization options for this vehicle, but all other regular updates and customizations are available.

How to grab the Declasse Tahoma Coupe for free

The official description of the car on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website is as follows:

"The ultimate luxury coupe from a time when all you needed to live the American dream was a clean record and a pocketful of disco biscuits. All that may have changed, but the secret to good business is still a firm handshake and a muscle car you can rip across the border in ninety seconds flat."

Here's a rundown of what you need to do to obtain this car for free:

Open the in-game browser through the phone.

Access the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Once you're there, you will see that this car is listed for $0. You can choose a color for the vehicle and click on 'Buy.'

After this step, you can choose which garage to deliver the vehicle to.

A message will pop up, stating that the car will be delivered to your garage soon.

Some of the details known so far include:

Vehicle class: Muscle

Manufacturer: Declasse

Based on the game files, we have this information:

Top speed: 94.45 mph (without upgrades)

Rear-wheel driven

3-speed gearbox

2-seater

Costs an additional $256,100 to upgrade fully

More details about the car's performance will likely come to light in the coming days. It would be wise to grab the car while it's free for all players in GTA Online for today and the next two days.

