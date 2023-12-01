"That's early": GTA 5 actor Ned Luke reacts to GTA 6 trailer date reveal

Rockstar Games has just revealed the release date for GTA 6's first trailer, and Ned Luke — the voice behind GTA 5's Michael — has reacted to it. The video is coming out on December 5 at 9 am ET. Ned Luke retweeted Rockstar's post on X and said:

"#LFG Here we go... Man, that's EARLY...."

Expand Tweet

Ned seemed quite excited about this development and also responded to fans who asked what he thought about it.

GTA 5's Michael responds to Rockstar's GTA 6 announcement

By "too early," Ned was referring to the trailer's reveal timing, which Rockstar has stated is 9 am ET (Eastern Time). This means that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch early in the morning. However, in some parts of the USA, this video is going to be released much earlier.

The trailer release timings for this trailer in other time zones in the US are as follows:

6 am PT (Pacific Time) - Los Angeles, San Francisco.

7 am MT (Mountain Time) - Phoenix

8 am CT (Central Time) - Chicago

In response to fans getting hyped over Rockstar's announcement, Luke wrote:

"You are aware that it's just a trailer, not the game, right? V is still the king... for a while, anyway."

A fan asked if he would be reacting to the trailer, livestreaming it on YouTube. Luke responded that he could do that, but only if he managed to get up "that early." When another fan wanted to know his thoughts on the announcement, he replied:

"That would be thoughtless of me on such a grand day."

Many fans expressed their desire to see Michael in the upcoming game. However, Luke, unsurprisingly, made no comment about it. Fans will have to wait until the trailer drops on December 5 to learn everything there is to know about Grand Theft Auto 6, including this game's characters.

Ned Luke was recently swatted while livestreaming Grand Theft Auto Online during Thanksgiving. He often livestreams his gameplay on his YouTube channel, and this time, he had to cut it short because of a terrible prank.

Poll : Do you want to see Michael in GTA 6? Yes No 1 votes