PC players who own the GTA Trilogy can get a free Rockstar game

The GTA Trilogy had a disastrous launch for PC owners, which is why Rockstar is trying to right a few wrongs.

Severe technical issues were a major problem back in November. The Rockstar Games Launcher was forced to shut down for maintenance reasons. As a result, PC owners were unable to access the GTA Trilogy for a few days. Those who played the game were unimpressed by its lackluster performance.

Rockstar has since apologized for the inconvenience, stating that these games were not up to their usual standards. They are now giving away one free game from their classic lineup as part of their holiday sales. GTA Trilogy players have until January 5, 2022, to claim this prize.

Here is how GTA Trilogy PC owners can claim a free game from Rockstar

This offer only applies to PC owners who bought the GTA Trilogy. If they meet the requirements, they will be able to claim another Rockstar game at no additional cost. GTA Trilogy players will have until January 5, 2022. Here's what they need to do before the deadline.

How to redeem the offer

PC owners have to go to the Rockstar Store to claim their free game. However, they first need to sign in with their Rockstar Games Social Club. GTA Trilogy players will be redirected to the relevant links.

It doesn't matter whether players currently own the GTA Trilogy or not. They can still buy the game now and claim another one for absolutely free. Of course, they need to do it right before the deadline.

Here are the list of games

Rockstar is giving away one of five available games from their library. GTA Trilogy players on PC can choose any one of these classic titles. Here is the list of eligible games to pick from:

GTA 4 (complete edition)

GTA 5 (premium edition)

Bully (Scholarship Edition)

Max Payne 3

LA Noire

GTA Trilogy players can also extend their offer to the following instead:

Great White Shark Card (GTA Online)

55 gold bars (Red Dead Online)

Most retail stores sell the GTA Trilogy at the standard price of $59.99. Players will not only get three games in one bundle. They can also get another one. It's a relatively good deal by Rockstar standards.

Rockstar continues to make amends

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward: support.rockstargames.com Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward: support.rockstargames.com

The GTA Trilogy was met with critical backlash almost instantly. There were too many technical issues that hurt the gameplay experience. PC owners were satisfied with the blunt of this blow since they couldn't play the game for several days.

Rockstar is still trying to undo the previous damage with these special offers. They already gave away the original PC versions of these classic titles. Keep in mind that Rockstar had removed these games from Steam prior to the GTA Trilogy's release. This was considered a very unpopular move by many players.

Now the company is trying to make amends with its community. Only time will tell if the GTA Trilogy lives up to its potential. As it currently stands, it still has a very long way to go.

