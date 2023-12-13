When can GTA Online fans expect snow to be added as part of the Chop Shop winter DLC?

The GTA Online Chop Shop Winter DLC is finally here, and players are excitedly participating in the drift races and heist missions. However, many fans are also wondering when Rockstar Games is planning to add snow to the game. The developers always bring this element as part of festive celebrations, and most players were expecting it to drop in December with the DLC.

However, the Chop Shop update hasn't made this addition, only introducing new cars, properties, and missions. Notably, Rockstar Games also waits till near Christmas to bring snow to the game. Naturally, everyone is speculating when the developers plan to roll out this weather for the online multiplayer.

This article will shed more light on the topic and offer some speculations about the possible date when players can expect snow to be added.

Rockstar Games might release snow in GTA Online very soon

Since the recent GTA Online Chop Shop update did not bring snow to the game, the most probable date that might introduce the new weather to the online multiplayer is December 21, 2023. For those wondering, this is the nearest window to Christmas that Rockstar Games has for bringing back snow to the online multiplayer.

A screenshot of the message from the latest Rockstar Games Newswire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since the developers mentioned in the recent Newswire that there are still a lot of things left to bring to the game as part of the Chop Shop Winter DLC, it is highly possible that snow could be one of them. Since most of the GTA Online weekly updates roll out on Thursdays, December 21 seems like the best time.

However, these dates can be off and the developers might roll out an update a few days before or after the expected one to add snow in GTA Online. So, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the various content that Rockstar has brought to the game with the GTA Online update. They can now modify certain cars with special drift upgrades and participate in the Drift Races on one of the seven locations.

The update also introduced Yusuf Amir and his cousin who will help players steal expensive cars and deliver them to the rich businessman. Players can also use the new Salvage Yards to rip apart the vehicles for good parts and sell them.

