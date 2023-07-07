"Why did I move here": GTA 5 fan brings Michael to Fortnite Battle Royale

A Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 fan has brought one of the game's three protagonists, Michael De Santa, to Fortnite Battle Royale. This might have been with the help of Unreal Editor for Fortnite, which allows custom asset importing and modeling, and offers various other tools from Unreal Engine 5. Naturally, fans reacted interestingly upon seeing the popular protagonist in a completely different franchise.

Jonathan Davies @davies9320 @ponyraee Why did I move here I guess it was to get a victory royale 🤭 @ponyraee Why did I move here I guess it was to get a victory royale 🤭

However, Epic Games do not allow players to use copyrighted characters in their game. As Michael fits in that category, Fortnite users cannot play as him in the title.

GTA 5 fan imports Michael De Santa to Fortnite Battle Royale

Twitter user @ponyraee uploaded two images showcasing how one of Grand Theft Auto 5's protagonists, Michael De Santa, would look in Fortnite Battle Royale.

The imported character model exhibited Michael in his classic grey suit, which he uses the most in the game's main campaign. This also sparked interest among fans to see other characters from Rockstar's titles in Fortnite.

jeff.com.gov @gov_jeff @ponyraee Michael, Franklin and Trevor running trios will be unstoppable @ponyraee Michael, Franklin and Trevor running trios will be unstoppable

ConmanFNBR @ConmanFNBR . @ponyraee Please do arthur Morgan or John Marston @ponyraee Please do arthur Morgan or John Marston 🙏.

JawsClaws @JawsClawsPaws @ponyraee GTA collab with Fortnite would be crazy! Franklin, Michael and Trevor @ponyraee GTA collab with Fortnite would be crazy! Franklin, Michael and Trevor

However, using Michael's ported avatar in the game isn't risk-free. Although players can use the Unreal Editor for Fortnite to import custom assets, developer Epic Games does not allow using copyrighted characters due to copyright laws.

In fact, using them might even lead to the player's Fortnite Battle Royale account getting banned. Therefore, it is best not to use such character skins in the game.

While characters from many other video games have officially appeared in Fortnite before, none from Rockstar have debuted in it as of yet. Oddly enough, one user pointed out how a collaboration between the two franchises could happen when GTA 6 releases.

Dan @Daniel30779 @ponyraee If Fortnite and gta are collaborating then it’s probably gonna be when or if gta 6 comes out @ponyraee If Fortnite and gta are collaborating then it’s probably gonna be when or if gta 6 comes out

While the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel still seems far away, players can get GTA 5 on Game Pass now. The title has sold over 180 million copies in its lifetime and will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year.

The reason for its longevity is undoubtedly its popular online mode, which receives major DLC updates regularly. As a matter of fact, Rockstar Games even releases GTA Online weekly updates that offer bonus rewards on certain in-game missions and challenges, keeping its playerbase engaged.

