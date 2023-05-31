"Next GTA Online DLC will drop on June 13": Fans speculate Rockstar will release summer update 2023 soon

Some players believe that GTA Online's next DLC will drop on June 13, 2023. Rockstar Games has yet to confirm or disprove these rumors. Many players are eagerly looking forward to this multiplayer game's next big update since Los Santos Drug Wars has already released all its significant content thus far.

That's why some people, like @that1detectiv3, state:

"...the Next GTA Online DLC will drop on June 13..."

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 People are speculating that the next GTA Online DLC will drop on June 13 instead of the regular July release period.



If this is true, I wonder what Rockstar is planning for July that would require them pushing the DLC forward by more than a month… 🤔 People are speculating that the next GTA Online DLC will drop on June 13 instead of the regular July release period.If this is true, I wonder what Rockstar is planning for July that would require them pushing the DLC forward by more than a month… 🤔 https://t.co/9ayRH6eyL0

This rumor isn't entirely made out of thin air. There is some minor evidence pointing to this release date, but it's vital to mention that this speculation could be incorrect. It is possible that fans are hyping themselves up over a date that isn't tied to GTA Online's summer update.

Why some fans think June 13 is when GTA Online will get its summer update

Everything gaming @V31CrazyBos

#GTAOnline Not sure if typo, but the recent newswire article states that GTA+ event ends on June 13, which is a Tuesday Not sure if typo, but the recent newswire article states that GTA+ event ends on June 13, which is a Tuesday👀#GTAOnline https://t.co/TEOCo5LBRM

The main reason for this speculation is tied to an error on the May 18 Rockstar Newswire for GTA Online's weekly update. In the GTA+ section was a sentence talking about how the current deals last "through June 12."

GTA+ will typically get a new batch of content whenever a major update goes live. For example, Los Santos Drug Wars was released on December 13, 2022. The GTA+ content during that time period ended on December 12, 2022.

However, the old Rockstar Newswire article no longer states June 12. It now references June 7, which wouldn't line up with the current summer update rumors. Still, it was a cause of speculation for some players.

R é x @0000078931463_k



More signs pointing towards June 13 being DLC release day.



steamdb.info/app/271590/his…



#GTAV #GTAOnline GTA Online: Summer DLCMore signs pointing towards June 13 being DLC release day. GTA Online: Summer DLCMore signs pointing towards June 13 being DLC release day.steamdb.info/app/271590/his…#GTAV #GTAOnline

Some fans also pointed out how active Grand Theft Auto V's Steam DB page is. For those who need a reminder, GTA Online is played through Grand Theft Auto V on Steam. Since the single-player game never gets any substantial updates, it would only be logical to assume that something is planned for its multiplayer counterpart.

Liam @billsyliamgta SPECULATION: Recent GTA+ activity suggests the next #GTAOnline update is coming this June. I'm very excited to see what Rockstar has been working on because the game has been very dry recently. SPECULATION: Recent GTA+ activity suggests the next #GTAOnline update is coming this June. I'm very excited to see what Rockstar has been working on because the game has been very dry recently. https://t.co/HSy1ECCVxb

One should know that not everybody predicts June 13, 2023, as the exact date. Some just reference any point within June as a possible release date for the upcoming summer update. Much of this speculation is based on Rockstar not giving a notification two weeks prior to GTA+'s listed expiration date.

Keep in mind that everything could be a coincidence.

What to expect from this year's summer update and what players got last time

There is currently no credible information about what GTA Online's upcoming DLC will feature. For reference, let's look at the past few years and what players got in those summer updates:

2022: The Criminal Enterprises

The Criminal Enterprises 2021: Tuners

Tuners 2020: Los Santos Summer Special

Los Santos Summer Special 2019: The Diamond Casino & Resort

Players should know there is no consistent theme with the overall yearly updates when compared side-by-side. Tuners and Los Santos Summer Special was heavily tied to vehicles, but The Criminal Enterprises and The Diamond Casino & Resort primarily focused on other content.

Rockstar Games would be expected to reveal the upcoming DLC a few days before its release date (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is what players can currently expect from GTA Online's upcoming summer update based on past precedence regarding patches:

Several new vehicles

Bug fixes

Balance changes

Drip-fed content that lasts through a span of a few months

Only time will tell if the June 13 rumors are true or if fans got their hopes up way too early.

