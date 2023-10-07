No sign of GTA San Andreas VR so far: What happened to this Rockstar Games project?

GTA San Andreas VR was initially announced on October 29, 2021. However, there hasn't been so much as a single peep about this project in nearly two years. That's a shame considering the good amount of initial hype for the port when it was first revealed in the Facebook Connect livestream back on October 29, 2021. The game was supposed to be released on the Oculus Quest 2.

No release date was ever confirmed. In fact, no gameplay footage was released to the public. Gamers can't even find a single screenshot of the project. For something that was announced nearly two years ago, this is quite disappointing and rather bleak for GTA San Andreas VR's future.

GTA San Andreas VR has not been promoted since its original announcement nearly two years ago

The original GTA San Andreas VR announcement for the Oculus Quest 2 can be seen above for the reader's convenience. This reveal simply features the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, talking about how the Oculus Quest 2 port was in development.

Since this livestream came out, there has been little discussion of this project. It is worth noting that not even a Meta Gaming Showcase has featured this port since then. One update that was confirmed on June 1, 2023, pertained to the Meta Quest 3, stating a VR headset will be released on October 10, 2023.

GTA San Andreas VR was originally announced for the Oculus Quest 2, which is nearly three years old now. Whether the game would move over to the newer platform is unknown.

No talks about it from Take-Two Interactive

It is vital to mention that Take-Two Interactive has not referenced GTA San Andreas VR in any recent Earnings Call. By comparison, the absent Grand Theft Auto Trilogy mobile port is still confirmed to be happening, albeit with no known release date.

Rockstar Games has also not spoken about the Oculus Quest 2 port in any capacity. This starkly differs from Grand Theft Auto 6, which was commented on following the mega-leak back on September 18, 2022.

On a related note, there have been no credible leaks regarding GTA San Andreas VR.

Fans assume the port is canceled

The lack of official announcements regarding this project has made many gamers assume that the title has been canceled. Video games often undergo development for a while, but the lack of news within nearly two years is concerning. It could still be worked on for all gamers know, yet there is no way of ascertaining those claims.

Until then, the public perception of GTA San Andreas VR is to assume it's been canceled until further notice. There hasn't even been confirmation that development is still ongoing.

It is worth noting that there is a fan-made mod for this game called Grove Street Home, and it's available on Sidequest for free. Gamers should know that it's not the original game, but it's close enough for anybody who wants to play San Andreas on the Oculus Quest 2.

If the official port never comes out, this modded version is all players would have.

