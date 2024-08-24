"Oracle XS, such an underrated car": GTA Online players discuss their first-ever car in Los Santos

GTA Online has been available for over a decade now, with hundreds of vehicles in the game as of 2024. Players have many memories in the virtual world of Los Santos, and they recently discussed their first car in Grand Theft Auto Online. Reddit user DrainedToDeath started the discussion on the popular social media platform on August 23, 2024, sharing their first ride in the game—the Mammoth Patriot.

“This is the same patriot I picked up off the street back in 2016. Me and my cousin started the same day and both got one of these bad boys.”

Trending

alexocc claimed the Ubermacht Oracle XS to be their first-ever car with the comment,

“Oracle XS, such an underrated car. Still drive it”

Comment byu/DrainedToDeath from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

It is one of the original cars in GTA HD Universe based on the real-life pre-facelifted BMW E65.

Another fan, ControlTheController, mentioned that their first car in GTA Online was Karin Sultan and they still drive today.

“Mine is an OG Sultan, still own it to this day, one of my favorite pedestrian cars. 4-door, good handling, GTA IV nostalgia.”

Comment byu/DrainedToDeath from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

Here are a few other noteworthy comments revealing players’ first cars in the ever-growing world of Los Santos include Annis Elegy RH8, Declasse Sabre Turbo, Vapid Dominator, and Albany Buccaneer:

A collage of a few comments on DrainedToDeath's post (Image via Reddit)

Players can continue to create memories in Los Santos by picking up some great sets of wheels at discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

List of cars and aircraft on sale in GTA Online this week (August 24 to 28, 2024)

The vehicles mentioned below have a 30% discount in GTA Online this week:

Överflöd Entity XXR

Vapid Dominator GTT

Annis Remus

Obey Omnis e-GT

BF Club

Ocelot Jugular

Buckingham Nimbus

Buckingham Volatus

Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

What to buy among the available options on discounts this week?

A picture of Överflöd Entity XXR in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Among the available choices, the only logical choice would be the Överflöd Entity XXR, a two-door hypercar added in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series DLC update. While it is primarily inspired by the real-life Koenigsegg One:1, it has also taken design inspiration from the following:

Koenigsegg Agera R

Koenigsegg Regera

Bugatti Veyron

In terms of performance, the Entity XXR can reach a top speed of 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.831. Till August 28, 2024, gamers can buy it for the discounted price of $1,613,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

Also Check: Assault on ATT-16 | All removed game modes this week

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback