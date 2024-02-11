5 over-realistic fan expectations from GTA 6

While GTA 6 is still some time away, it has been the buzz of the internet ever since its first gameplay footage leak. Fans have been discussing what features and gameplay mechanics they would like to see in the upcoming title, and there are interesting suggestions that want Rockstar Games to go over-realistic. Since the developers have mentioned that GTA 6 will be better than anything they've produced before, it remains to be seen what changes they make.

While adding hyper-realistic features sounds good, not everybody is on board with this decision. However, that is a completely different topic. For this article, we will discuss five over-realistic things some fans would like to see in the upcoming title.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the community's and the writer's opinion.

5 hyper-realistic things fans want to see in GTA 6

1) Car refueling system

Among the various features, the request to add a car-refueling system in GTA 6 has the community divided. While some players want Rockstar Games to implement this system where the vehicles run out of fuel, others don't want the developers to do so.

While it does sound interesting, it might become frustrating to keep visiting the gas station even when you have cops chasing you around. This will become an additional task that not everybody would appreciate. However, most players would be happy if there is a system to toggle it on or off.

2) Vehicles with auto-pilot

While driving is quite fun in most Grand Theft Auto games, some players would like Rockstar Games to offer an Auto-pilot feature for the vehicles in GTA 6. Simply put, they want to kick back and relax in the backseat while the car drives itself to the waypoint.

This would be quite refreshing and also allow players to experience a sort of multiplayer mode where they can sit in any other seat and fire their weapons while not having to worry about directions. Keeping it a voluntary feature will allow them to use it whenever they want and turn it off during other instances.

3) An evolving world

Every video has limits where the story and side missions end, with nothing else left to do or explore. This is when it's time to either start it all over or simply go look for something else. However, some fans expect GTA 6's world to be self-evolving.

This means they want the map to change and the missions to have different endings. While this sounds quite enticing, it'd be extremely challenging to implement something like this. This is the reason why Rockstar Games keeps releasing a new GTA Online weekly update to keep the game interesting for players, as the existing heists and missions quickly get boring.

4) NPC interactions

Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing the AI and graphics they'd like to see in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Reddit/KangarooIndividual62)

Among the several Red Dead Redemption 2 features that GTA 6 can take and further enhance, fans want them to make the NPC AI even more realistic than it was before. However, most expectations are not just limited to a simple variety in the dialogues.

Players want the NPCs to interact with players and the conversation to change according to how players react or what they say. On top of that, they also want each NPC to be different and have more personality. This is quite an expectation and hopefully, Grand Theft Auto 6 might deliver it.

5) Huper-realistic graphics with buildings cloned from the real world

While the first GTA 6 trailer did showcase some excellent graphics and character models, fans want to see the same quality in the actual gameplay as well. They want the game to push all the boundaries and make the in-game characters look like real people.

On the other hand, some want Rockstar Games to clone real-life buildings and add them to GTA 6 while making all of them enterable. While entering buildings is nothing new, there haven't been many properties that mirror their real-life counterparts in the Grand Theft Auto games. So, this is quite a high expectation from the upcoming title.

In other news, the GTA 6 Florida Joker is now requesting Rockstar Games to give him a role in the upcoming title and that he will no longer file a lawsuit if they do so.

