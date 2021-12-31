"Park this car, valet": xQc roasted by friends in NoPixel GTA RP after debuting brand-new in-game look

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel's plans to change up his look on popular GTA server NoPixel couldn't have gone any worse, after his friends mocked him for his fashion sense.

While his crew waited outside the garment shop, xQc believed at first that he had assembled a stunning combo that would wow anyone. However, according to his friends, he couldn't have been more wrong.

xQc bombarded with fashion jokes over his new look in GTA NoPixel RP server

During a recent stream, xQc tried out some end-of-the-year shopping for his character on the GTA NoPixel RP server. The popular streamer has been the server's biggest player for over a year, and it seemed he would sport some new "bling" on the streets of Los Santos.

While he shopped at a garment store, the "Juicer" tried out many clothes before fixating his eyes on a jacket-and-glove combo. With a burgundy jacket, white gloves and some loafers, many of his fans agreed that xQc looked dapper.

"Hey, this isn't too bad."

xQc then walked out of the store to show off his new purchase to his crew, who were waiting outside in the car. As soon as he walked out, the jokes started pouring in, with one of them considering him a fast-food employee.

"Can I get a large cheese pizza please?"

Moreover, another one of his crewmates looked at his outfit and spoke to him as if he was a valet:

"Could you come back here and park this car, valet? Yo, we're not paying you by the hour."

In the end, the jokes were too much to handle for the Juicer, so he decided to step back into the store silently and buy different threads.

Trevor Philips from GTA 5 offers his bank heist services to NoPixel star xQc

NoPixel RP player xQc has had a frantic year in Los Santos, thanks to his epic crusades. However, it seems like 2022 might get even crazier for him, with the involvement of legendary GTA 5 character Trevor Philips.

Steven Ogg is the voice behind the lunatic character. He recently spoke about Jean Paul and his crazy antics after winning the "Streamer of the Year" award at NymN's New Year's Show 2021, where he also asked whether he could join his heist crew.

"Wishing you a little 'What the F' for not bringing Trevor, the GTA guy, to your bank heists because I guess you like to play bank heists."

It's a crazy pairing for fans of xQc to comprehend. However, if they do collaborate on a heist, fireworks and explosions in Los Santos are guaranteed.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee