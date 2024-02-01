Pegassi Tempesta in GTA 6: Possibility explored

In addition to GTA 6's setting and some new characters, the game's debut trailer also revealed that many cars from Grand Theft Auto Online will return in the title. However, it is likely that there could be more returning vehicles than the ones showcased in the footage. These vehicles might be revealed via future trailers, but one that could be a good fit in the sequel is the Pegassi Tempesta.

This article explores the possibility of the Pegassi Tempesta's return in Grand Theft Auto 6. Readers should note that this article is speculative, and the vehicle's return has not been officially confirmed.

Exploring reasons why the Pegassi Tempesta might return in GTA 6

The Pegassi Tempesta's debut in the GTA series came in December 2016 when it was added to Grand Theft Auto Online under the Import/Export update.

Although there are many futuristic vehicles in GTA Online that can fly or shoot missiles, the Tempesta is one of those in-game rides that are grounded in reality. It is a part of the multiplayer's Super Cars category, and its top speed is possibly its best asset.

Per Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322, the Tempesta's top speed is 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) when fully upgraded. The vehicle also boasts quick acceleration that can be enhanced further via customization.

In a nutshell, the vehicle is pretty good in terms of performance and, in fact, better than some of the confirmed returning cars in GTA 6. So, even though Rockstar Games could design brand-new high-performance rides for the sequel, an existing vehicle that is a good fit for this role is the Pegassi Tempesta.

Its return makes even more sense when considering the criticism that Grand Theft Auto Online has received for venturing into the wacky sci-fi genre by including flying vehicles like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II.

Fans want GTA 6's story mode to stick to the series' core themes, that is, realistic crimes, and a "normal" fast car such as the Tempesta seemingly ticks all the right boxes. Not to forget that its design, which seems to be a combination of the Lamborghini Huracán/Centenario and the proposed 2015 Lotus Esprit, is another one of its great features.

Besides performance, it is mostly appearance that attracts players towards a car, and many would enjoy exploring HD Universe's Vice City and other parts of Leonida in the sleek Tempesta.

All things considered, the Pegassi Tempesta deserves to return in Grand Theft Auto 6, but confirmation on the matter is yet to be provided by Rockstar Games. Nevertheless, fans are expecting GTA 6 trailer 2 to be released later this year, and the vehicle might appear in it.

