5 best GTA Online vehicles and what they say about you

Of the abundant vehicles GTA Online has to offer, each player has a favorite that they drive around the most. Well, each vehicle in the online multiplayer has a specific role, and using one for prolonged periods says a lot about the players' in-game persona. For example, a player will get labeled a griefer if they always ride the Oppressor MK II in the game.

On the other hand, a player most likely loves racing or loves the thrill of speed if they are always in a sports car. This article will list five of the best vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online and what they tell about the players who always drive them around.

Note: The article is subjective and made for fun. It solely reflects the writer's opinion, and the meanings might vary for different players.

Five amazing GTA Online vehicles and what it says about the players

1) Mammoth Avenger

The Mammoth Avenger is one of the best airplanes in GTA Online. Not only is it armored and weaponized, but it also has a stealth mode as well as rocket boosts for quick acceleration. On top of that, it can carry a lot of players, has a Mobile Operation Center, and can take off and land vertically.

If you like flying this behemoth around, you are probably tired of griefers riding their Oppressor MK IIs or similar vehicles. You also have a lot of friends and like to give them a ride around the map. You are also fond of raining down death from your flying fortress until the whole lobby decides to take you down.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is an armored supercar in the online multiplayer. While it is not the fastest car in GTA Online, it offers several other features better suited for the dangerous lobbies of the game. It can equip the Imani Tech Upgrade that unlocks the Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor Plating.

Players who drive around the map in Ocelot Virtue are mostly tired of griefers and getting blown apart by random explosives. So, they use this car to get the best of both worlds: drive a stylish car and not compromise safety. It is the perfect car for people who want to stay armored up while zooming past others.

3) Benefactor Terrorbyte

Benefactor Terrorbyte is an armored weaponized military vehicle in the online multiplayer. It is one of the best counters against the Oppressor MK II in GTA Online, as it provides insane safety against Homing Missiles and other explosives in the game. Although slow, it offers protection as well as weapons that are worth the money.

If you drive the Terrorbyte around the map, then you're either a griefer-killer or like to piss everyone off in the lobby and watch as they helplessly try to destroy the behemoth you're riding. You also like to laugh in the face of Oppressor rain Homing Missiles at you, only to get shot down out of the sky.

4) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is a strange vehicle in the game as it comes armored and weaponized along with a rocket boost that allows for quick accelerations. While it does cost a fortune to purchase this Sports Classic car in GTA Online, its ability to go underwater and the infinite missiles make it one of the best cars in GTA Online.

Players who drive around in the Pegassi Toreador like to have fun and poke dangerous people as they know they can swiftly slide into the water to escape any unpleasant situation. They also know they have countless missiles, so staying on the offensive is no issue as well.

5) BF Weevil Custom

The online multiplayer has no shortage of muscle cars, and the BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online is one of the best options that players can pick in the game. It offers tons of customization options on top of a stunning 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h) top speed. Players can also use this car for stunts as well as races, making it a great pick.

Players who ride around in the BF Weevil Custom usually love to grab others' attention. Not only does this vehicle resonate as a classic, but once modified, it is a sight to behold. Talking about modification, players who drive this classic and invest their time in perfecting this vehicle are also someone focused on precision, no matter the time and effort needed to be put in.

Since GTA 6 is still quite far away, and the online multiplayer has reached its saturation for many, players can try some other amazing open-world games similar to GTA Online to pass the time.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you ever been a griefer in GTA Online? Yes, I used to/am a griefer Nah, never 0 votes