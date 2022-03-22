Popular streamer tests out GTA 5 rip-offs

Caylus is a popular streamer known for making all kinds of GTA 5 videos for his YouTube channel, where he has over 6 million subscribers. He is best known for making amazing modding videos showing all sorts of exploits.

Some videos, like the one in this piece, are so entertaining because they seem to come out of nowhere. Caylus fans love that he has found some GTA-style games to mess around with.

Some of these mock-GTA 5 games are hilarious

The first game that Caylus tried was called Grand Theft Andy: San Andyreas. This was immediately entertaining and resembled a scene of CJ standing in Grove Street.

Clearly made by someone named Andy, this is a fun and simple-looking GTA rip-off. The graphics feel like a mixture of GTA 3-meets-Minecraft.

The next rip-off he tries has Caylus pretty excited, and he plays it for quite a while, considering that the graphics are pretty good and not dissimilar to GTA 5. This game is called Grand Theft Mario.

As the title suggests, it is everyone's favorite Nintendo character, wreaking havoc in true GTA form.

Grand Theft Mario is hilarious and fun (Image via Sportkseeda)

After being entertained by Luigi and Toadstool, then being attacked by a bunch of leather-jacket-wearing Goombas, Caylus had enough of Grand Theft Mario and was ready for the third GTA 5 rip-off.

Unfortunately, this game, named Grand Theft Letilos, was not very good. It had a bizarre walk-strafe action, and the map was tiny and basic, a couple of steps past beta stages in game-making. Caylus quickly got bored of this five-house, one-street town and moved on.

The fourth rip-off game was not bad, much to Caylus' surprise. It is called GTA 3D, and it looked pretty good graphically. It shared many of the same features as GTA 5, namely being able to fight random NPCs and steal cars to drive around and cause trouble.

While not overwhelmingly as good as the GTA games, it was certainly playable and straightforward.

LOL Beans GTA rip-off is nothing short of basic and strange (Image via Caylus/YouTube)

When Caylus said that the fifth game he would try was LOL Beans, there was not much hope for it to be realistic. It is, in fact, some sort of beta prototype that allows an entity to float around a map.

It has a gun and can drive. Encountering enemies in his video, Caylus failed and eventually decided to move onto the sixth and final game on his GTA 5-style game rip-off list.

GTA 7 is the name of the last imitation GTA 5 game, and it appears to be an update of Grand Theft Letilos, the third game he had tried only minutes before. It started with a GTA-style intro of some violence before loading into the game.

A more living city representation than the other version (Image via YouTube @Caylus)

Surprisingly, the map looked pretty close to the real thing, and the character had been given the name Jimmy Lorenzo. The map had better-looking graphic details than the first beta-looking version viewers saw. Jimmy can drive and interact with NPCs, whose visual representations are better formed than Jimmy himself.

Caylus enjoyed this more than the basic version and had a lot of fun testing these rip-off games. His viewers could definitely enjoy watching him try more of these Rockstar wannabes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer