Principe Lectro in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online is big on high-end luxury vehicles. In fact, the game would hardly have been as popular as it is had it not been for all the amazing cars Rockstar keeps adding to it.

Vehicles are still a big part of GTA Online and will always be given that most jobs in the game would be almost impossible to grind if players are not equipped with a lightning-fast, armored car and a powerful loadout. From weaponized helicopters to flying bikes to armored cars, GTA Online boasts a great variety of vehicles.

This article talks about the Principe Lectro, the vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online.

GTA Online: The Principe Lectro

The aggressive styling and hyper tuned engine make this a bike that's ready for a fight. Most likely it'll be fighting the back of a truck or a highway barrier, but that'll be down to you. Features KERS Kinetic energy recovery system, which uses the bike's axle power to generate energy for the hyper cell battery. This power can be delivered to the back wheel via a direct drive brushless motor, giving the bike a hi torque speed boost – LEGENDARY MOTORSPORT DESCRIPTION

Many people don't know this but Grand Theft Auto was originally supposed to be a Race and Chase series. However, the first title in the franchise went through so many revisions that it actually turned into a crime game where players could destroy enemy cars, annihilate everything in the vicinity and plot grand robberies.

That said, vehicles are still an inseparable part of GTA Online and play a huge role in the game's success. Some vehicles are admittedly mediocre in terms of performance, while others manage to be quite great in many ways without actually ruling the fast-track. The Lectro is one such vehicle.

Inspired by the Ducati Streetfighter S, the Lectro is one of the best streetfighters in GTA Online if there ever was one.

Designed as a sports bike with extremely flashy looks, the Lectro totally kills it in the looks department and turns heads wherever it goes.

While the top speed of the bike is not that great, its acceleration and smooth handling more than makes up for it. Furthermore, players can use the KERS boost by pressing the left stick, which allows the bike to perform relatively well on the fast-track, albeit for a very short period of time.

How to buy the Lectro in GTA Online:

All in all, the Lectro is an incredible vehicle and makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $997,500.

