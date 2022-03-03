Ranking 5 of the best characters from GTA Online

GTA Online is full of supporting characters that players absolutely love. Some are more forgettable than others, but a few have a much bigger role to play when it comes to the game.

Fans of the game will have different opinions when it comes to who was the best character in GTA online. Their opinions might be based on who is more entertaining, or who is more helpful and useful.

This article will look at the 5 best characters that fans love to see in GTA Online.

GTA Online has very memorable charaters

The YouTube video above shows gamers some of the online characters that did not receive much attention in the game.

Below are 5 other characters from GTA Online ranked by popularity.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5. English Dave

The man, the legend, the Dave (Image via YouTube @bearbaughgames)

English Dave is an entertaining character that players meet at the Music Locker when beginning the Cayo Perico Heist setup. Always high on something, Dave provides gamers with a lot of entertainment in the game.

Even when players get to Cayo Perico, they find that English Dave has been locked up for doing too much cocaine on the island. Many gamers wish that they could rescue Dave from the cell at El Rubio's compound and take him home safe and sound.

4. Jimmy DeSanta

Michael's son makes an appearance (Image via GTA 5 Mods)

Jimmy DeSanta does not do much to help the players in the game. However, he is somewhat entertaining and gamers feel responsible for him as a 'friend' of his father.

Gamers will usually bump into Jimmy at their Arcade when starting the Diamond Casino Heist. He seems to have a job at the bar but is heard just complaining about how hard his life is. He gets sent to clean the toilets the last time he is seen. Many GTA fans would like to see more of Jimmy and perhaps even use his help for missions in the future.

3. Lester Crest

Lester is a love or hate character (Image via GTA Fandom)

Even though some GTA fans find Lester to be a little bit annoying, it is clear that players would not survive without him as a contact in the game. Gamers have already trusted Lester in GTA Online because of his proven track record in the story mode. Without him, the Diamond Casino Heist would not be possible.

Many fans think that Lester is the best weirdo in the game. His dialog is usually quite entertaining and he is always the smartest man in the room. Fans should be proud to call Lester a friend.

2. Brucie Kibbutz

Everybody's favorite personal trainer (Image via YouTube @blurvl)

Brucie won gamers' hearts when he appeared in GTA 4 and became a close friend of Niko Bellic. He reappeared in GTA Online as a personal trainer, life coach, and automotive entrepreneur.

Every encounter that players have with Brucie is memorable. His over-the-top excitement and enthusiasm is infectious and hilarious. He is certainly an original character that players won't forget any time soon.

1. Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is the funniest guy in the game (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Lamar is one of the most famous characters in GTA Online, especially since The Contract DLC. In GTA Online, Lamar has his own marijuana business known as LD Organics. The Short Trips missions allow gamers to play as Franklin and Lamar in missions to help with the business.

Lamar must be the best GTA Online character as he always comes up with ridiculous comments and ideas. However, he is also the most loyal gangster in the game and always has his friend's back.

Edited by Mayank Shete