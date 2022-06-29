Ranking the 5 best custom cars in GTA Online

Cars in GTA Online are universally appreciated by the entire fanbase. There are so many to choose from as the range includes supers, sports, rally, weaponized, and many others. Each new DLC comes with its own set of new vehicles.

That said, Benny's Original Motorworks allows players to mod their cars to the extreme by providing a performance boost (most times) and a great facelift. Currently, the autoshop customizes twenty cars and this article lists the top five from among them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The best that Benny's Original Motorworks has to offer in GTA Online

5) Sabre Turbo Custom

The Sabre Turbo Custom, as the name suggests, is a customized variant of the Declasse Sabre Turbo. It is a great option for beginners as the price of the stock variant is just $15K and the conversion costs just under $500K. The car borrows its styling cues from old American classics like the 1970 Oldsmobile 442, 70 Buick GSX and '70 Pontiac Firebird, among others.

It is a two-door muscle car which is transformed into a lowrider by Benny. The Sabre Turbo Custom can go up to speeds of 121.25 mph after all the top performance mods are applied. The conversion also opens up several cosmetic customization options like hydraulics, new interior options, custom dials, and more.

This is not a car to race with, it’s one that feels fun to drive around while looking great. Car meet attendees will appreciate a well-made Sabre Turbo Custom anyday.

4) Gauntlet Classic Custom

The Gauntlet Classic Custom is another retro-styled Benny's vehicle, and uses the Bravado Gauntlet Classic as a blank canvas. Talking about inspirations, this GTA car takes them from the legendary 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona and the 1970 Plymouth Superbird.

The Gauntlet Classic Custom is a little pricey as the stock variant costs $615K-$461K and the conversion is a hefty $815K. However, the visual transformation on this car after the Benny's upgrade is breath-taking.

Performance-wise, the car's acceleration receives a huge boost and the top speed (125.5 mph) rivals that of Hellfire. There are many cosmetic customizations that are available for the car and gamers can truly do something unique each time.

3) Comet Retro Custom

The Pfister Comet gets its own Benny variant as well, the Comet Retro Custom. The Comets in GTA Online are based on real-life Porsche 911 variants. This stock car is relatively cheap at $100K; the conversion, on the other hand, comes in at $645K.

The Retro Custom takes the stock Comet and applies a huge wide body onto it, making it resemble the 911s of old. The car is heavily inspired by the Ruf Turbo R and the 1980s Porche 911S. The conversion also makes the car look uncannily similar to the Comet from GTA Vice City.

The Retro Custom can go up to speeds of 121 mph and handles great as well. The customization end of things looks great as there are tons of options in the bumper, hood, and exhaust sections among others.

There is no way players won't be noticed for driving one of these beauties around.

2) Elegy Retro Custom

GTA Online beginners with a Social Club account linked to the game know Annis Elegy RH8 all too well. Being a free vehicle and a great performer as well, its eligibility at Benny's is just the icing on the cake.

The stock RH8 resembles a 2011 Nissan GT-R (R35), a.k.a. Godzilla. However, applying the conversion completely transforms this car into the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R. The stock car is either free or costs $95K, whereas the upgrade comes in at a pricey $900K.

The Elegy RH8 is already one of the fastest starter cars in the game, sadly it is also one of the few cars that actually suffer (performance-wise) after Benny's conversion is applied.

That said, having a Nissan Skyline GT-R in the game is awesome. The number of mods that are possible make it one of the most loved cars in the game. Every car fanatic has one of these, if not more.

1) Nero Custom

GTA Online has loads of cars that are renditions of their real-life counterparts, however, some are just perfect. That's where the Truffade Nero sits, which is a tribute to the Buggatti Chiron. Applying the Benny's conversion to this gorgeous piece of engineering takes it to the next level and makes it resemble the Buggatti Vision Gran Turismo.

This is probably one of the costliest Benny's cars out there as the stock car comes in at $1.4 million and the conversion adds another $600K. That said, every penny is justified when it comes to the experience this beauty provides.

Being a supercar in GTA Online, the Nero Custom can go up to speeds of 127.25 mph after receiving the top-speed and acceleration boosts. It handles like a dream too, owing to the decreased weight due to all the new carbon fibre parts Benny puts in.

