Ranking the GTA games on Android in terms of quality

GTA games are extremely popular, and it would have been a shame if they weren't available to players on Android devices. And though most of them do cost a pretty penny, they are nowhere near as expensive as a PS4.

The Android versions in comparison to the experience of playing GTA games on PS4 cannot be equated. While the mobile versions will have the same characters and storyline, they might not feel as natural and nimble as a remote controller that comes equipped with a number of cool features.

However, playing GTA games on Android devices has its own perks. For starters, one doesn't need the safety of their room to dive into the world. It can be accessed anytime and anywhere.

Here are the five best GTA games on Android devices in terms of quality.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 GTA games on Android devices

1) GTA San Andreas

Even almost two decades after its release, GTA San Andreas remains to be the most beloved game of all time. While the subsequent games are just as good, if not more, something about GTA San Andreas keeps pulling players back in.

Maybe it's the protagonist, Carl Johnson, who may be a madman at heart but, unlike Trevor Phillips from GTA 5, doesn't enjoy unnecessary violence. Maybe it's the sprawling universe or the action-packed, unique storyline. Whatever the reason may be, GTA San Andreas is a cultural phenomenon that reserved a permanent spot in the limelight for the franchise.

Players would be delighted to know that they don't need a PS4 to play GTA San Andreas in 2021. The same game can be accessed on Android devices as well. Admittedly, it does cost a good chunk of money, but so does anything that offers value in return.

2) GTA Vice City

Like GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City holds a special place in the hearts of the players.

Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of the game, with his intelligent comebacks and hilarious quirks, is one of the most popular protagonists of all time. He sure puts up quite a show on the big screen but is no less incredible on the small screen of an Android phone. The quality of the graphics is also quite good, and the overall experience is beyond impressive.

3) GTA Liberty City Stories

GTA Liberty City Stories was essentially the prequel to GTA III. Though the storyline is completely different, players get to see familiar faces and learn how characters like Toni Cipriani ended up where they did in the subsequent game.

Liberty City Stories also inspired Rockstar to release a prequel for GTA Vice City called GTA Vice City Stories.

The Android version of this game is extremely fun and engaging. Not only are the graphics great, but the overall tech behind the game is also praiseworthy.

4) Grand Theft Auto III

Of course, if players give Liberty City Stories a shot, then they absolutely have to check out GTA 3 and see for themselves what all the fuss is about.

A lot can be said about playing GTA 3 on Android devices. But considering how poor its graphics were back in the day, it is an absolute delight to see the game in a somewhat more robust form on a small screen.

5) Chinatown Wars

Chinatown Wars is one of the most iconic games of all time, given how overwhelming the backstory of the protagonist is.

It features Triad Huang Lee, who, after his father's untimely death, gets so tangled up in the affairs of the underworld that he eventually becomes the ultimate kingpin. Had it not been a game, a story like this would have made for a poignant book.

Thankfully, players can also enjoy this amazing game on Android devices. It's never a good time to explore the diversity that is Grand Theft Auto than 2021.