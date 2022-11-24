Ranking all GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises vehicles by top speed

The Sentinel Classic Widebody was the final vehicle from The Criminal Enterprises to be introduced in GTA Online. Thus, one can finally rank all the cars in this update. This listicle will specifically focus on their top speed as well as recorded lap times.

Some of the vehicles in The Criminal Enterprises excel in their respective classes in GTA Online, while others are decidedly mediocre. Keep in mind that this list won't focus on the prices of the cars, their aesthetics, or other miscellaneous features that some players might like about them.

Note: All of this data comes from Broughy1322's findings.

All new vehicles from GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises ranked based on top speed

The Conada is the fastest vehicle in terms of both top speed and lap time (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you're curious about the top speeds of all the new vehicles in GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update, then here's a list:

Conada: 158.75 mph Vigero ZX w/HSW Mods: 157.5 mph Weevil Custom: 137.5 mph Corsita: 131.3 mph Torero XO: 131 mph LM87: 128.5 mph 10F Widebody: 128 mph Sentinel Classic Widebody: 127.25 mph 10F: 126 mph SM722: 123.75 mph Rhinehart: 123 mph Greenwood: 118 mph Ruiner ZZ-8: 115.75 mph Draugur: 112 mph Omnis e-GT: 111.5 mph Kanjo SJ: 107.25mph Postlude: 103 mph Brioso 300 Widebody: 96 mph

Unsurprisingly, a helicopter is in the top spot since aircraft tend to be much faster than other forms of transport in GTA Online. Similarly, an HSW vehicle is in the number two spot by a wide margin, which is to be expected.

If HSW modifications weren't included, then the Vigero ZX would cap out at 125 mph, putting it in 9th place rather than the second spot. It is worth noting that the aforementioned modifications make this vehicle the fastest car in GTA Online right now.

Ranking all Criminal Enterprises vehicles based on lap time

Official artwork for The Criminal Enterprises update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top speed is only one of the important things to consider when it comes to how viable a vehicle is. Lap time is another good metric for determining how fast a car, helicopter, etc., is, especially since it takes handling, acceleration, and speed into account all at once.

Here is a list of all Criminal Enterprises vehicles ranked based on lap time, from fastest to slowest:

Conada: 0:51.961 LM87: 0:58.658 Torero XO: 0:59.577 Vigero ZX with HSW Mods: 1:02.145 Corsita: 1:02.262 10F Widebody: 1:02.546 10F: 1:03.180 Draugur: 1:03.262 Sentinel Classic Widebody: 1:03.763 Omnis e-GT: 1:04.431 SM722: 1:04.481 Rhinehart: 1:04.748 Weevil Custom: 1:05.365 Ruiner ZZ-8: 1:07.001 Greenwood: 1:08.569 Kanjo SJ: 1:12.322 Postlude: 1:14.541 Brioso 300 Widebody: 1:16.422

There are some different placements here compared to the previous list, which shows how top speed isn't necessarily everything in GTA Online. It is worth noting that the Vigero ZX has a lap time of 1:06.249 without HSW modifications, which would give it the 13th place.

No more vehicles will be introduced in this update since the Sentinel Classic Widebody was the last one. Any new car or aircraft debuting in a future update will be ranked accordingly against its competition from that patch.

