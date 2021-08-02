Ranking the most unlikable villains from the GTA series

In order for every storyline in GTA to be complete, there has to be a protagonist and an antagonist. Both parties act like Yin and Yang, joining together to create the sum of the total, which turns into a brilliant storyline with a nail-biting plot.

Although many of the GTA games from the franchise are known for their line-up of protagonists oozing personality, the story wouldn't be complete without a villain. With that said, here is a list of the most unlikeable villains from the GTA series.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer.

Top 5 most unlikeable villains from the GTA series who made a player's life unbearable

5) Big Smoke

Betrayal, orchestrating the death of an innocent woman, drug trafficking and everything in-between, there is nothing good about Melvin Harris aka Big Smoke.

From being taken into the Groove Street Families gang, to becoming Sweet Johnson's right-hand man, Big Smoke did everything possible to reach the top, and then betrayed everyone in the pursuit of money and power.

Although players hate him for his role in betraying the gang he grew up with, fans do feel sorry for how things ended, and wish things could have turned out another way.

4) Lance Vance

Lance Vance - the name is as fanciful as the man himself - dressed in white, a smooth talker and out to avenge the death of his brother, the character was the embodiment of awesomeness in-game; however, beneath his cool exterior lay a man obsessed with power and money.

After agreeing to get revenge on Ricardo Diaz for setting them up, Lance became close to him and eventually overthrew Ricardo, claiming his mansion alongside his criminal empire in the process. However, it was still not sunny in paradise, as Lance always felt small in front of Tommy Vercetti.

One thing led to another, and before long, Lance had switched sides to work for Sonny Forelli. Although players had to eliminate him, a few fans to this day state that Tommy could have handled the situation better.

3) Sonny Forelli

After taking out Ricardo Diaz, Tommy finally makes something of himself in Vice City. However, according to Sonny, a part of the business and empire that Tommy now owns belongs to him in the form of tribute.

Suffice to say, after using Tommy for years, fans and players were overjoyed when they finally got the opportunity to take out Sonny Forelli and put an end to his tyranny. While not the worst villain in the series, Sonny was a psychopath who hungered for money and control.

2) Devin Weston

What can't be said about this megalomaniac from the GTA series? He tried to murder Michael's family, refused to pay Trevor and Franklin for the cars and was even an all-round psychopath out for power.

It goes without saying that the players who chose Ending C in GTA V had the pleasure of watching Devin Weston being knocked out, stuffed into the trunk of his own car and finally pushed off the edge of a cliff. The perfect ending to the game.

1) Frank Tenpenny

In GTA history, no other villain has come close to being as hated as officer Tenpenny. From vowing to serve to protect, to extorting everyone in sight, the character is corrupt to the core, and oozes a dark aura.

Players who did odd jobs for him were not even well rewarded most of the time, and had to murder innocent civilians in cold blood, in order to protect Tenpenny's image and keep him safe.

It goes without saying that, watching CJ utter the words, "See you around, Officer" as Tenpenny lay injured on the ground at the end of the last mission, is by far the most satisfying feeling for anyone who has played GTA San Andreas.

Which villain from the GTA franchise was the worst? Let us know in the comments below.

