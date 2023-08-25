5 reasons to get a Powersurge in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online's Western Powersurge is an excellent motorcycle that players may wish to consider purchasing soon. This bike initially debuted in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and it's still amazing in late 2023. Various reasons to get this vehicle will be mentioned in the following listicle, which ranges from its impressive performance to the real-life inspiration of this bike.

Everything listed here is primarily for 2023 but may be relevant for future years, depending on other motorcycles that Rockstar Games may release by then. Until then, the Western Powersurge is a solid bike worth getting in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Interested in the Western Powersurge? Here are five reasons to get it in GTA Online

1) Excellent performance

The Western Powersurge is a fantastic motorcycle for races, as YouTuber Broughy1322 recorded its lap time as 0:55.371. That makes it have the second-fastest lap time for its vehicle class, only behind the HSW Hakuchou Drag. However, hosts of races can opt to disable HSW modifications.

That would make the Powersurge the best motorcycle for general races. Not to mention, PS4, Xbox One, and PC players all lack HSW upgrades, meaning the Hakuchou Drag is less valuable on those platforms.

On a related note, its top speed of 130 mph is great, even if it's just shy of making entering the top five for its class.

2) It's a fast electric vehicle

Fast electric vehicles are fairly rare in this game (Image via GTA Wiki)

Some GTA Online players like electric vehicles, particularly because they have wonderful acceleration. One downside common to this archetype within this game is that they tend to have much lower top speeds than their non-electric contemporaries. However, that's not an issue with the Powersurge.

Its aforementioned top speed of 130 mph is more than solid, even for a class as competitive as motorcycles. Ultimately, this bike is well above the average electric vehicle in terms of performance, making it a must-have for anybody who likes these eco-friendly rides in real life.

3) Moderate price

It's not cheap by any means, but at least the bike isn't overpriced (Image via Rockstar Games)

Something this good usually costs several million in GTA Online. Surprisingly, the Powersurge has a moderate price of only $1,605,000, but future weekly updates could always offer a discount on top of that. Either way, that's a fair cost for one of the best motorcycles in the game.

For instance, the Shotaro costs $2,250,000, while the Shibobi has a price of $$2,480,500. Both of those bikes aren't as valuable as the Powersurge in terms of performance. If you want to save your money, then this electric motorcycle is what you should get.

4) Rockstar removed many motorcycles

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update featured arguably the most controversial and panned gameplay change in recent years. Over 180 cars and motorcycles were removed from in-game websites, forcing players to purchase them either through:

LS Car Meet

Some weekly updates' showrooms (this varies almost every week)

Auto Shop

Clubhouse

Thankfully, the Powersurge is still available to purchase through Legendary Motorsport, as it was not removed from in-game websites. That means any player seeking a good bike can at least still get this option today without relying on a GTA Online weekly update or some other method.

5) You like Harley-Davidson bikes

An example of a custom build of the real-life model (Image via RideApart)

This GTA Online motorcycle is based on the 2019 LiveWire model from Harley-Davidson. Some players like getting in-game items based on real-life vehicles, so that fact may interest you. Harley-Davidson is arguably the most famous motorcycle manufacturer, so it's something that bike enthusiasts should already know.

The GTA series has historically incorporated content based on real-life vehicles, so additions like this should also be expected in Grand Theft Auto 6. The only question is if the popular Powersurge would return in that game. Until then, enjoy this bike in GTA Online while it's still around.

