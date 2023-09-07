5 reasons to own Grotti Stinger GT in GTA Online in 2023

The sleek sports classics car, Grotti Stinger GT, is one of the oldest vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Unfortunately, it was removed from the game following the San Andreas Mercenaries update in June 2023. However, today’s weekly update has marked its return for a limited time as this car is the Diamond Casino and Resort Podium Vehicle this week.

Featuring looks slightly different from the original Stinger model, the GT variant has much to offer. For those wondering if it is worth getting, here are five reasons to own the Grotti Stinger GT in GTA Online in 2023.

Vintage design and 4 more reasons to own Grotti Stinger GT in GTA Online in 2023

1) Zero cost

The Grotti Stinger GT had a rather affordable price tag of just $875,000 until it was removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update this summer. Luckily, Rockstar Games has made it this week's Podium Vehicle, which means players can get the Stinger GT at zero cost.

They will have to go inside the Diamond Casino and spin the Lucky Wheel to win it. That said, the chances of landing the Podium Vehicle are very slim, and it can take multiple attempts before winning the coveted ride.

There are a few tricks to spin the Lucky Wheel slower than usual, drastically increasing the chances of winning the Podium Vehicle. They require some practice, but the Stinger GT is definitely worth all the effort.

2) Vintage design

The Grotti Stinger GT boasts a sleek and aerodynamic profile, being primarily inspired by the Ferrari 250 GTO. The two rides are almost indistinguishable, sharing features such as the elongated front end with round sunken headlights, a firm two-seater cabin, and the duck-tail spoiler.

The GTA Online car, however, notably lacks vents on its sides, as seen in its real-life counterpart, but that does not take away much from its impressive design. All things considered, any player’s vintage car collection will be incomplete without the Grotti Stinger GT.

3) Decent performance

A car's performance is an incredibly important factor and greatly influences a player's decision to own it. Making money in this game can be quite difficult, so one should spend it wisely. Fortunately, the Stinger GT is a pretty good value-for-money purchase.

It has a decent top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) and a lap time of 1:12.972, as recorded by reputed Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322. Players can even enhance its looks and performance to some degree via customization.

Since the Stinger GT can be acquired for free under the current GTA Online weekly update, players will be getting a great ride without having to pay anything.

4) Drifting

Apart from completing missions and participating in races, drifting is a popular activity that GTA Online players use their cars for. Although not all vehicles are built for this purpose, the Grotti Stinger GT is a surprisingly good choice for drifting in the title.

The vehicle handles quite well, which means drivers won't struggle to keep it under control on most occasions. Those who feel its base configurations are a bit restrictive can visit the LS Car Meet and purchase its membership to equip the Stinger GT with low-grip tires, improving its drifting ability.

5) Time-limited

As mentioned previously, the Grotti Stinger GT is no longer purchasable in the game. Even though it is available on the Diamond Casino Podium this week, it will be removed after the next weekly update. Hence, players have a very short time to claim this time-limited vehicle.

It is unknown when the Stinger GT will once again return to GTA Online after this stint. It is, therefore, a great opportunity to add a somewhat exclusive vehicle to one's ever-growing in-game collection.

