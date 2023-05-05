5 reasons to own Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online in 2023

Pegassi Zentorno is one of the oldest cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's catalog. It was added on May 13, 2014, with the High Life update and is a hybrid-electric Super Car. Super Cars are known for their high-performing attributes in the game and are highly regarded by the player base. There are 57 cars in this category, one of which is the Pegassi Zentorno.

Through May 10, 2023, players can win the Pegassi Zentorno for free by spinning the Diamond Casino and Resort Lucky Wheel. However, there are many reasons why it is worth spending money on. Having said that, here are five reasons to own the Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online in 2023.

Great speed and 4 more reasons to own the Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online in 2023

1) Modern Design

The Pegassi Zentorno (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like most Super Cars in GTA Online, the Pegassi Zentorno has an ultra-modern and sleek design that can add value to any player's collection. This car amalgamates elite real-life cars like the Lamborghini Veneno, Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, and the Lamborghini Aventador.

It boasts a wide front end with multiple intakes lined by carbon fiber frames. The cabin is compact, allowing a maximum of two people inside, and also features six gears and an All-Wheel-Drive train. The build is quite aerodynamic, letting it move quickly in the game.

2) Safe investment

Zentorno's page on Legendary Motorsport (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

The Pegassi Zentorno is one of the most affordable Super Cars available in Grand Theft Auto Online. While most vehicles cost well over a million dollars, players can get the Zentorno from the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $725,000. It is also available for the same amount of money in GTA 5 story mode.

Those who feel unsatisfied with Pegassi Zentorno's performance can sell it and get $435,000 or $604,470 if it is completely upgraded. Interestingly, players can sell only certain cars in GTA Online. This makes Pegassi Zentorno a safe investment.

3) Great Speed

A hybrid engine sits at the core of the Pegassi Zentorno. This allows it to hit a great top speed of 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h in the game. This is statistically faster than the most recent addition to the Super Cars category, the Ocelot Virtue. Players can get the Ocelot Virtue by completing all Last Dose missions.

Pegassi Zentorno's acceleration has been rated 88.75 on a scale of 100 on Rockstar Games' official website. This aids it in recording a really quick lap time of 1:00.960, making it a great choice at this price.

4) Easy to Maneuver

Despite being really fast, GTA Online players will face little trouble keeping the Pegassi Zentorno under control, even at its top speed. Rockstar Games has given its handling a score of 80.30 on a scale of 100 on its official website. The tires have great traction, and it can also drift pretty well, making it easy to move at sharp turns.

Here are some of the other performance ratings of the Pegassi Zentorno on Rockstar Games' official website:

Speed - 85.31

- 85.31 Acceleration - 88.75

- 88.75 Brakes - 33.33

- 33.33 Handling - 80.30

This accounts for an overall rating of 71.92.

5) Several customization options

Players can customize the Pegassi Zentorno under 23 categories at any Los Santos Customs branch. Along with turbo tuning, the following upgrades can be applied to the car:

Armor upgrades - 5

Brakes - 3

Front Bumpers - 3

Rear Bumpers - 1

Engine Upgrades - 4

Exhausts - 8

Hoods - 4

Liveries - 12

Skirts - 5

Spoilers - 12

Transmission - 3

Window Tint - 3

The cost of fully upgrading this car is $338,939. Via the new GTA Online License Plate Creator website, players can make up to 30 custom car plates for free.

Poll : Which do you prefer more in GTA Online? Sports Cars Super Cars 0 votes