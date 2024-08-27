5 reasons not to quit playing GTA Online just yet

GTA Online came out in October 2013, which means it will soon turn 11 years old. And with Grand Theft Auto 6 now on the horizon, some players could be thinking of parting with this title. However, there are a few reasons why you may want to stick around, even if you have been an active player for a long time. This is because the game has so much to give, and might continue doing so for a little bit longer.

For those intrigued, here are five reasons not to quit playing Grand Theft Auto Online just yet.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Time left for Grand Theft Auto 6's arrival and 4 other reasons not to quit playing GTA Online just yet

1) More content might be on the way

Rockstar Games dropped the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC in June 2024, and while it added lots of new content, even more might be on the way. Data miners seem to have found a continuation of the alien abduction event, as well as a game mode set in North Yankton's Ludendorff Cemetery in the DLC's drip feed.

They could debut during the annual Halloween event, but that remains to be seen. Furthermore, reputed insider and data miner, Tez2, recently found a public mission creator script in Bottom Dollar Bounties' files.

2) Weekly updates are still active

Assault on ATT-16 debuted just last week (Image via Rockstar Games)

You may have played through almost every GTA Online job over the years, but the incentive to play them again is provided during weekly updates. Rockstar is still dropping weekly updates for this nearly 11-year-old title, boosting payouts and even discounting certain commodities.

Additionally, the Assault on ATT-16 Adversary Mode just debuted with the latest weekly update as of this writing. It seems pretty fun and offers a good payout, so you might want to stick around and experience it first-hand.

3) There's still time in Grand Theft Auto 6's arrival

Official artwork featuring protagonists of the upcoming title (Image via Rockstar Games)

After years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto fans finally know when the next installment in this series will be available. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, revealed in a recent earnings call that the GTA 6 release date is set for Fall 2025.

Although it's good to have a release window to look forward to, that period is still pretty far out from now. Until then, all the latest Grand Theft Auto action should be available in GTA Online, making it one of the best places to spend your time while waiting for next year's Fall.

4) Grand Theft Auto 6 is only coming to current-gen consoles next year

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users will get access to GTA 6 next year, but those on PC and Last-Gen consoles won't. Those who fall within the latter category can; hence, continue playing Grand Theft Auto Online as they don't have a sequel to look forward to in the near future.

Quitting now will only break their flow. Doing the opposite, however, will keep them ready for any new challenges that may arrive, at least until Rockstar Games continues supporting Grand Theft Auto Online.

5) Changing your playing style can be refreshing

Some play GTA Online solo while others in groups. There is enough content to keep both types of players busy, but if you're bored and want something refreshing, switching your playstyle can be pretty intriguing and provide a very new experience of sorts.

This means that solo players should try attempting missions and heists in groups, and vice versa. Whether you have Grand Theft Auto 6 to look forward to next year or not, changing your playing style can make for a very entertaining re-run of all activities and jobs.

While there are other video games like GTA out there as well, nothing is quite like Grand Theft Auto Online in terms of quality, quantity of content, and freedom to do things.

