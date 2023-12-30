5 reasons why Rockstar should remake GTA London 1969 after GTA 6

GTA London 1969 is a title that Rockstar Games should remake after releasing GTA 6 in 2025. The game was released over two decades ago, in April 1999, and is, in fact, a mission pack for the first-ever entry in the series: Grand Theft Auto (1997). It is played in a top-down perspective, just like all Grand Theft Auto games before GTA 3, offering a unique gameplay experience.

Readers should note that no such plans have been officially announced as of this writing. However, since Grand Theft Auto London 1969 is incredibly old, there are many in the gaming community who have never played it. As such, a remake, or a remaster at the very least, could be a pretty good idea, and here are five reasons why.

Here are five reasons why Rockstar Games should remake GTA London 1969 after GTA 6

1) Introduction to a new generation of gamers

As stated, Grand Theft Auto London 1969 was released way back in 1999. Needless to say, there are many gamers who have never played the game. In fact, there might be some who haven't even heard of it.

Therefore, remaking Grand Theft Auto London 1969 after Grand Theft Auto 6's release can be a great opportunity to introduce it to a new generation of gamers. This would make them a little more familiar with the franchise's history and show how much Rockstar Games titles have evolved over the years.

2) Map outside USA

The map of Grand Theft Auto London 1969 is set in London. All titles since Grand Theft Auto 3 have been set in fictionalized versions of American cities. Liberty City is based on New York, Los Santos is inspired by Los Angeles, and Vice City, which will also appear in the GTA 6 map, is based on Miami.

Therefore, remaking the 1999 game would let players experience Grand Theft Auto outside the United States of America. It might not be a perfect recreation of the actual city, but it would still be quite interesting to explore.

3) Bring more classic games on modern platforms

Rockstar Games released remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition in 2021. Although the remaster was a buggy mess at launch, it did bring those classic titles on modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC, and even the Nintendo Switch.

Remaking GTA London 1969 would bring another classic title to these platforms. That said, Rockstar recently released the GTA Trilogy on Netflix for mobile. So, the 1999 game can also be brought to mobile instead.

4) Shouldn't take much time

The GTA 6 release date will fall sometime in 2025. Once the game is out, Rockstar might start focussing on possible DLCs or its online mode (that hasn't been officially confirmed yet). However, Grand Theft Auto London 1969's campaign is only a few hours long.

Its map isn't that big either, so remaking it shouldn't take too much of Rockstar's time. The developer can also remaster or port it over to modern consoles like it recently did with the 2010 game Red Dead Redemption.

5) A different experience

Grand Theft Auto London 1969's gameplay is very different from what modern gamers are used to. If remade or remastered, it would offer a very different experience, even from modern Grand Theft Auto titles.

The GTA 5 source code leak revealed that unannounced games like Bully 2 and Agent were possibly being worked on at some time but might have now been canceled. Fan reaction to the same has shown that there is considerable interest in different types of Rockstar Games titles.

Therefore, the developer can consider remaking or at least remastering Grand Theft Auto London 1969 after releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you played GTA London 1969? Yes No 0 votes