3 reasons why Ryder's betrayal in GTA San Andreas doesn't make sense (and 2 reasons why it's reasonable)

One common GTA San Andreas fan theory is that Ryder wasn't supposed to betray CJ and the Grove Street Families. It's a complete contrast to how Big Smoke aligning with C.R.A.S.H. and the Ballas made perfect sense, given the hints in the plot. However, there are also a few reasons why Ryder's plot twist makes sense. This article highlights both sides of the argument.

For those out of the loop, Ryder is an important NPC in GTA San Andreas who betrays the Grove Street Families when it's revealed that he's cooperating with Big Smoke, C.R.A.S.H., and the Ballas in The Green Sabre mission.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Three reasons why Ryder's betrayal in GTA San Andreas isn't believable

1) Missions for the Grove Street Families

The following missions assigned by Ryder help the Grove Street Families in the long run:

Home Invasion

Catalyst

Robbing Uncle Sam

Completing Robbing Uncle Sam makes all Grove Street Families NPCs Tec-9s, which means they are a little more powerful than before this mission. It is odd for somebody to betray a gang that they would intentionally make stronger.

2) His betrayal is largely ignored in the main plot

CJ doesn't mention Ryder by name here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ryder was pretty important to the start of the Grove Street Families' plot in GTA San Andreas. After he betrays the crew, he's merely seen in two missions:

Photo Opportunity

Pier 69

The former mission involves CJ taking a photo of him, while the latter mission is where CJ eliminates his old friend. Interestingly, much of the plot after the betrayal is about CJ being disappointed in Big Smoke without mentioning Ryder. Even when CJ sees the Green Sabre, he only references Big Smoke.

Some fans speculate that the plot was changed in late development, yet some of the old dialogue that only focused on Big Smoke was unaltered.

3) Relationship with the Ballas

He was loyal to Grove Street at one point (image via Rockstar Games)

In the mission Robbing Uncle Sam, CJ reminds Ryder that he beat up a teacher simply for wearing Ballas colors. It's not as if he suddenly liked the Ballas in the main story, as players can clearly see him shooting at them during the Drive-Thru and Drive-By missions.

It would be strange for this character to suddenly turn a new leaf and willingly team up with the Ballas. However, it is worth noting that the Ballas don't shoot at him in the opening mission of GTA San Andreas, which ties into some of the reasons why Ryder might betray the Grove Street Families.

Two reasons why it make sense for Ryder to betray Grove Street in GTA San Andreas

1) The Introduction hints at it

GTA San Andreas's The Introduction was a short film designed to provide more context of the game's lore. It canonly takes place before CJ arrives in Los Santos. The relevant part is when Big Smoke meets Ryder around 3:03 in the above video.

Ryder tells Big Smoke that he needs to be "in charge of my destiny." Big Smoke reassures his friend that he has his back and that they can make a lot of money this way. Not much else is said between these two, so gamers can deduce that part of the motivation tied to the betrayal is the promise of money.

2) Connection to C.R.A.S.H.

C.R.A.S.H. is pulling the strings here (Image via Rockstar Games)

C.R.A.S.H. is seen paying Ryder a visit in the GTA San Andreas mission known as Catalyst. This organization involves Officers Tenpenny, Pulaski, and Hernandez, with the first two being corrupt cops who are known for manipulating Big Smoke to do their bidding at times.

It is noteworthy that C.R.A.S.H. is usually only seen when they wish to manipulate people. When they visit CJ, it's usually to force him to do something. Seeing how submissive Ryder is in this scene is odd, although it makes more sense in hindsight after players discover his betrayal in The Green Sabre.

Players won't get much more details about this betrayal since Ryder hasn't been relevant since GTA San Andreas. It's not as if Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to bring light on this matter, either.

