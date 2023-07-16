5 reasons to own Toreador in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's vehicular catalog consists of some impressive cars and bikes. However, there are a few rides that move away from what most are accustomed to. One of them is the Pegassi Toreador, an armored Sports Car with a unique set of abilities. Introduced in late 2020, it took the best things about the Ocelot Stromberg and went a few steps ahead.

While its price tag of $4,250,000 is a little expensive, this vehicle is still one of the best value-for-money purchases that one can make in the game. Here are five reasons to own the Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online in 2023.

Durability and 4 more reasons to own Toreador in GTA Online in 2023

1) Toreador is a submersible vehicle

Most GTA Online cars can only serve players on land but the Pegassi Toreador is also of great use in water. This is because it can be turned into a submarine with the click of a button. Its wheels get replaced by fins, and dual propellers positioned at the back help the underwater motion.

This not only helps players in escaping their pursuers in missions or otherwise but also with underwater exploration. There are many occasions in the game where players must collect crates or supply drops from water bodies. Having the Pegassi Toreadors makes such tasks extremely easy.

2) It is a weaponized car

Besides being submersible, the best thing about the Pegassi Toreador is its weapons. It features Torpedoes, Homing Missiles, and dual front-facing Machine Guns. While most players must be familiar with the utility of Homing Missiles, Toreador's Machine Guns are incredibly destructive.

They can destroy vehicles within seconds, which is extremely helpful in a competitive environment like GTA Online's public lobbies. As for its Torpedoes, they allow the Toreador to establish supremacy underwater.

If the rumors of Grand Theft Auto 6 being set in Vice City turn out to be true, this vehicle will be a great fit in that game as well.

3) Durability

Owners of the Pegassi Toreador won't have to worry about this vehicle being blown up easily during intense battles. This is because of its solid build that makes for great durability. Since the Toreador has no rear window, it is bulletproof from the back, providing complete protection to those inside.

Additionally, it can take on five Homing Missiles and four Explosive Rounds once its armor is upgraded to full capacity. This can be done at any in-game vehicle workshop for just $50,000.

Speaking of armor, GTA Online Armored Trucks were reintroduced in the latest weekly update.

4) Faster than the Ocelot Stromberg

The Ocelot Stromberg is another submersible car in GTA Online, available for a much cheaper price than the Pegassi Toreador. Their abilities are also similar, but the Toreador edges past the Stromberg thanks to its superior top speed.

While the Ocelot Stromberg can only go 112.75 mph or 181.45 km/h at its fastest, the Toreador can hit a top speed of 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h. It also features a slightly better acceleration, making it the much better overall choice in GTA Online.

5) Based on the Lamborghini Marzal

Pegassi Toreador is Rockstar Games' iteration of the Lamborghini Marzal. This makes it a great combination of sleek vintage looks and futuristic abilities under its hood. Toreador's most notable features are its wide front end with slender headlights and its glass roof.

While it looks impressive already, players can customize it under 17 categories at Los Santos customs or any other vehicle workshop. Moreover, 12 exclusive liveries are also available for the Pegassi Toreador at varying costs. Those wishing to completely upgrade this vehicle will have to spend around $340,750.

