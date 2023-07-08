5 best Armored cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

While speed and handling are important factors in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online cars, being armored gives them an added advantage. Although many cars were removed after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, a few were added as well. Now, there are a total of 108 Armored Vehicles that players can buy if they have enough money.

These vehicles are not only great defensively but also perform well in other areas. Hence, investing in the right ones becomes quite important. That said, here is a ranked list of the five best Armored cars in GTA Online in 2023.

Note - Explosive resistance of all vehicles gets halved when it is unoccupied.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT and 4 more best Armored cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

5) Pegassi Toreador

Pegassi Toreador is an incredibly unique car in GTA Online. While it is quite expensive, with a price tag of $4,250,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry, it is for a good reason. The Toreador can not only be driven on roads like any regular car but can also be used as a submarine.

Once its armor is upgraded to full capacity, it can withstand the following:

Homing Missiles - 5

- 5 RPG and Throwables (Grenades, Sticky Bombs) - 1

- 1 Explosive Rounds - 4

- 4 Tank Canon - 0

Toreador has an excellent top speed of 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h and is bulletproof from the back.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most popular Muscle Cars in GTA Online. It has a sleek design inspired by the 2015 Dodge Charger and can hit a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h.

It also features bulletproof windows and can withstand the following explosives with 100% armor:

Homing Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG and Throwables (Grenades, Sticky Bombs) - 3

- 3 Explosive Rounds - 9

- 9 Tank Canon - 1

As this car is an Imani Tech vehicle, it can also be equipped with Extra Armor Plating.

The Buffalo STX costs $2,150,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, players can reduce that to a Trade Price of $1,612,500 by purchasing a Celebrity Solutions Agency.

3) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT debuted with the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023. It is a heavily modernized variant of the classic Stinger, which is no longer available in GTA Online.

However, many hope for its return in Grand Theft Auto 6. As with the Stinger TT, it is available on Legendary Motorsport for $2,380,000. Once its armor is upgraded to full capacity, it can withstand the following:

Homing Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG and Throwables (Grenades, Sticky Bombs) - 3

- 3 Explosive Rounds - 9

- 9 Tank Canon - 1

While similar to the Buffalo STX, the Stinger TT is much faster at 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h. Additionally, it can be rigged with HSW upgrades to increase its top speed to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is one of the many Super Cars in GTA Online and can be obtained for free by completing all Last Dose missions. It is inspired by the Lotus Evija and can hit a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h.

In terms of durability, this armored Super Car can survive the following explosives:

Homing Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG and Throwables (Grenades, Sticky Bombs) - 11

- 11 Explosive Rounds - 27

- 27 Tank Canon - 5

Ocelot Virtue is also an Imani Tech vehicle; therefore, it can be fitted with extra Armor Plating.

1) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is the newest Buffalo variant in GTA Online. It costs $2,140,000 and is listed on Legendary Motorsport. While its looks are not much different from the Buffalo STX, it is a much superior Armored car.

Here are the number of explosive hits that the Buffalo EVX can take after maximum armor upgradation:

Homing Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG and Throwables (Grenades, Sticky Bombs) - 11

- 11 Explosive Rounds - 27

- 27 Tank Canon - 5

While its base top speed is 119.00 mph or 191.51 km/h, HSW upgrades can increase that to 144.80 mph or 233.03 km/h. Interestingly, the new Buffalo EVX is an Imani Tech vehicle as well.

