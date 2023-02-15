“Release GTA 6 my love”: Fans react to Rockstar’s new “Happy Valentine's Day” post

Rockstar Games recently shared a Happy Valentine's Day post on its Twitter. Of course, many fans wanted GTA 6. A prime example of that can be seen in the following tweet, which is one of many posts discussing the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Essentially, the tweets from Rockstar Games were filler posts talking about Valentine's Day. There wasn't anything new or important from them. It's practically a tradition to bombard their tweets with GTA 6 discussions, so it was inevitably going to happen here as well.

Fans still loudly want GTA 6 on Rockstar's latest Valentine's Day post

Just for reference, the above tweet is what created some fan reactions shown elsewhere in this article. It's a 15-second filler clip that shows the Rockstar Games logo and a message stating:

"Happy Valentine's Day"

There is no music or sound in this video. Still, some people legitimately thought it was a trailer for GTA 6.

RealzPLZ @PureStatz @RockstarGames Me thinking this a gta 6 trailer🤦‍♂️ @RockstarGames Me thinking this a gta 6 trailer🤦‍♂️

The above collection of tweets is full of examples regarding fans who actually thought that this Valentine's Day video was a trailer for GTA 6. One's reason for thinking about that will differ across the playerbase. A common sentiment about the Valentine's Day Tweet was that the animation was pretty good.

Nonetheless, the idea that the clip was a teaser for the next Grand Theft Auto game was a common enough reaction worth mentioning here.

Fans really want GTA 6 news

Dario612 @dariop612 @RockstarGames What are Jason and Lucia up to? @RockstarGames What are Jason and Lucia up to?

Some gamers will naturally not care about GTA 5 Online still getting updates. One common post seen in many of Rockstar Games' tweets is something akin to the line of:

"Release GTA 6"

Oftentimes, it comes with the threat of unfollowing or something else trivial. Another thing worth noting here is that some people brought up Jason and Lucia since they are perceived as a couple by the fanbase.

Their relationship might have even been partially why some people were desperately hoping for a trailer.

Some fans blindly state possible trailer release dates, even though there is no proof of such claims. Such ideas have been floating around for the past few years, so it can be hard to take them seriously at face value.

Still, some insiders have reported that the game should be released around 2024 or 2025, meaning that a trailer in 2023 wouldn't be too outrageous.

As with any Rockstar Games Twitter post, there will inevitably be people mocking the usual rumors and comments about the next Grand Theft Auto game. Some theories regarding this upcoming title can be a bit absurd, which is why something silly like highlighting the 'V' and 'l' from Valentine's Day can be pretty amusing.

Rockstar Games has not officially revealed any trailer or other noteworthy news about this upcoming project. No credible leaks confirming such details exist, either. The only thing that fans have that is trustworthy at the moment is the old video leaks showing off several gameplay features.

As for Valentine's Day, Rockstar Games has a few events and freebies for players in GTA Online. The Valentines Blazer and Heartbreak Pendant are clothing items that one gets just by logging in any time this week until February 16, 2023.

