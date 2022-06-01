Reminder: GTA Online is available for free on PS5 until June 14

PS5 players should already be aware that GTA Online is available for free on the platform. However, it won't be free forever. This free offer only lasts from March 15, 2022, to June 14, 2022.

After the latter date, players will have to pay $19.99 if they want to get this game. Do note that players who already have it downloaded won't have to pay anything to keep the game.

Considering there are almost two weeks left on this offer, it's worth reminding gamers of this limited-time offer. Some might have also gotten a PS5 between the starting date of this offer and now, so they might not have known about it beforehand.

GTA Online players must pay for PS Plus to play this game, even if they got the game for free.

Don't forget to get GTA Online for free on the PS5 by June 14

How it looks on the Playstation Store (Image via Playstation)

$19.99 isn't a lot to pay for a single game, but it's still advisable to get it for free while gamers still can. The specific game that this offer is relevant for is "Grand Theft Auto Online (Playstation 5)."

The first sentence of the "Game and legal info" mentions that this discount is only available until June 14, 2022, although it is written in the day-month-year format.

This free offer was plastered all over the Internet back in March when the next-gen port finally launched, but it has been quiet the past few months as the end date draws near. Ergo, this article is just a reminder of this free offer that all PS5 players can get (if they haven't gotten it already).

Note: This free offer doesn't include GTA 5; it's only for GTA Online.

What's new in this version of GTA Online?

The official artwork commonly used for the PS5 port (Image via Rockstar Games)

New PS5 owners might not know what's different about this version of the game compared to past ports if they don't follow too much Grand Theft Auto news. The biggest difference is that this port has exclusive features missing in the previous versions.

For example, there are new vehicles missing from the past-gen ports, as well as the ability for select vehicles to use Hao's Special Works performance upgrades.

These upgrades essentially make them significantly faster than what previous land-based cars were capable of doing. Past that, the PS5 version of GTA Online also has better loading performance than the PS4 version. It even has three new graphics modes:

Fidelity (best graphics, 30 FPS)

Performance (worst graphics, 60 FPS)

Performance RT (in the middle as far as graphics go, usually 60 FPS)

Rockstar Games also buffed Nightclubs and MC Businesses to be a little more profitable than their older versions. Apart from all that, it's the GTA Online that many fans know and love. There have been free offers for GTA 5 in the past (which includes GTA Online by default), but this particular offer is the first one for the PS5.

