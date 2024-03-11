Rockstar gives huge discounts in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update (March 11-13)

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update was released on March 7, 2024, adding tons of new content and offering exciting weekly discounts to all gamers this week. From now until March 13, 2024, players can boot the game and save much of their hard-earned cash on purchasing new vehicles or aircraft in Los Santos. This week’s selection includes items on sale from the likes of Buckingham, Declasse, Vapid, and Karin.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update: Brief list of weekly discounts throughout March 13, 2024

The latest weekly update not only added the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist but also allowed players to claim up to a staggering 50% discount on select items this week. Here’s a list of everything available on sale in Los Santos throughout March 13, 2024:

Buckingham Nimbus (50% off) - $950,000

Declasse Drift Tampa (40% off) - $597,000

Declasse Draugur (40% off) - $1,122,000 - $841,500

Vapid Dominator GT (25% off) - $1,646,250

Karin Vivanite (25% off) - $1,203,750

The aforementioned weekly discounts will be shuffled with new stuff on March 14, 2024, allowing gamers to grab other things on sale and save their hard-earned money.

Which is the best thing to buy after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update?

While none of the discounts apply to the newest items added with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update, the only logical investment would be to buy the Declasse Draugur. It is a 4-seater rally-modified off-roader that debuted in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC. It is famously inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Off-Road Concept.

Unlike the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle, the Declasse Draugur has the following visual characteristics, giving it an angular and open design:

Painted bumper with two small hooks, black surrounding, and a narrow intake

Dual mesh grille above the bumper with the Declasse emblem

A set of LED-like headlights

A vented section on the hood

Bulky side fenders

Small openings for the exhaust tips

Tube doors fitted with panels (riveted)’

Protective frames in the cabin area

Black-colored square-shaped mirror wings

An LED light on the roof panel (foglights)

Two spare wheels on the rear

Bulky tailgate

L-shaped brake/main tail lights

Yellow springs with internal shocks

On the performance front, the Draugur runs on a V8 engine with a six-speed gearbox in an F4 layout. According to Broughy1322, the off-roader can reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.262. It is considered an adept off-road vehicle with high ground clearance and torque.

Moreover, players can also obtain an Obey 8F Drafter after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer.

