All crime scene locations in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

When the promotional materials were released for the Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online, many players noticed that one of the images showcased a new weapon that would be introduced with this update.

But now that it has been released for GTA Online, users are still confused about where to find the new weapon, now identified as the "Service Carbine."

So, to remove confusion among GTA Online gamers, this article will provide them with all the crime scene locations that might be important for getting the Service Carbine.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

Where can players find Service Carbine in GTA Online

The Service Carbine is a drip feed item, which means it is not officially available in the title. This is still being discussed and analyzed in the community, as Rockstar Games has not confirmed any information about it.

Furthermore, in the patch notes for this update, only the Precision Rifle was mentioned, which players can get right now via the Ammu-Nation store. So, the Service Carbine will most likely be announced sometime in the future.

Moreover, the reviews for the Precision Rifle were not that great, as users found that it is not very effective during close combat. Also, because it does not come with a scope, many failed to properly use it even for long-distance fights.

Thus, gamers have high hopes for the Service Carbine.

List of all crime scene locations

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline https://t.co/kuvBCgUBzf

Although Rockstar did not officially announce the Service Carbine's inclusion, it did not stop hardcore GTA Online players and data miners from looking into its game files and trying to find anything related to this mysterious weapon.

Finally, a Grand Theft Auto Online data miner called WildBrick142 revealed on Twitter that users need to find five parts of the weapon in ten different crime locations spread throughout the state of San Andreas.

They should remember that this has not been confirmed yet, so gamers should take everything with a pinch of salt and not waste their time until Rockstar confirms this.

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142 so to finally answer the confusion, it looks like it's dripfeed.

interestingly, some have also spotted another collectible, the jack o lanterns. i can only assume r* forgot to add the tunables to disable them at launch since *all* collectibles are enabled by default in the script so to finally answer the confusion, it looks like it's dripfeed.interestingly, some have also spotted another collectible, the jack o lanterns. i can only assume r* forgot to add the tunables to disable them at launch since *all* collectibles are enabled by default in the script

The most common theory for the Service Carbine is that it is a drip feed item that will be introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online in the future. But if users are willing to spend their time looking for the supposed parts of this weapon, then they need to go to the following locations:

Paleto Bay Grapeseed Alamo Sea RON Alternates Wind Farm Chumash West Vinewood La Mesa Del Perro Beach Strawberry Elysian Island

Grand Theft Auto Online gamers can clearly see from these crime locations that they don't provide a specific spot where fans can look for the five parts: the barrel, magazine, receiver, scope, and sight.

Many also claim that if they just roam around these areas, they might see a tiny blip appearing on their map, which will be one of the five parts they need. Again, none of this information has been officially confirmed, so readers likely won't find anything there.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far