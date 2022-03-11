GTA Online could be shutting down on PS4 and Xbox One after next-gen launch, says insider

GTA gamers with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have marked March 15, 2022 on their calendars. Preloads for the Expanded and Enhanced version have begun on both next-gen consoles. The online version has become a standalone product and gamers can purchase it separately.

With all this hype, the obvious question that many gamers have is: what about the PC version? The second important question being asked is: Will Rockstar Games support older-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One? In this article, we tackle the second question.

What happens to GTA Online on PS4 and Xbox One?

GTA Online has been around for almost a decade and is a fan favorite. Gamers can be seen grinding money to buy the latest cars, properties, and more, even today. A massively large world with seemingly limitless possibilities keeps gamers coming back for more.

The Expanded and Enhanced version will only be playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; and not even on PC, which has riled up some players.

Console gamers on the PS4 and Xbox One are now wondering what happens to them, given that the new version only works on the next-gen consoles.

The seventh question in this Expanded and Enhanced FAQ is a burning issue for many in the community. DLCs have kept the game going for long; Rockstar has been pretty consistent with them and gamers have liked most of their offerings. Previous generation upgrades from the PS3 and Xbox 360 to the PS4 and Xbox One saw the older gens receive support for about a year.

Industry insider says PS4 and Xbox One might not have GTA Online support for long

TezFunz2 is one of the most trusted industry insiders (Image via Youtbe/MrBossFTW)

Industry insider TezFunz2 has always been a reliable go-to source for leaks and rumor clarifications as far as Grand Theft Auto is concerned. He was recently asked about the duration of support on the PS4 and Xbox One once Expanded and Enhanced is launched.

Unfortunately for last-gen console users, Tez2 seems quite confident in saying:

"A source, who has been very reliable in regards to GTA Online, has informed me long ago that Rockstar was considering dropping support for the last-gen consoles upon E&E launch. I'm not sure if this plan is still being considered by now or of Rockstar made some changed since then. Even so, considering it was on the table, I think we would see them dropping support sooner than usually expected."

As always, we advise taking such rumors with a grain of salt. It is worth considering the possibility that Rockstar's rumored plan was conceived before the global semiconductor shortage became an issue. Even as of this writing, next-gen consoles are incredibly hard to come by, and many are trying to make do with last-gen machines. As such, abandoning such a large userbase by dropping support for last-gen consoles would hardly benefit Rockstar Games.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee