GTA 6 fans believe they've found the male protagonist's voice actor

GTA fan and Twitter user @NestorSite recently shared a post in which they speculated that the actor playing Jason, who may be one of the main protagonists in GTA 6, will be played by Bryan Zampella.

They backed this claim with a post from 2019 on GTAforums that talked about one of Bryan Zampella's pictures on Instagram, In the said picture, he was with Joseph L. Rubino, who is a cinematics director who has worked with Rockstar Games on Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online.

Not only that, Tim Neff, a stuntman who has also worked with Rockstar Games in the past, liked the post. Many fans started theorizing about Bryan's involvement in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title since then. But now with the leaked videos, fans are almost sure.

Bryan Zampella might be the actor playing Jason, one of the main protagonists in GTA 6

The aforementioned tweet restarted the conversation about Bryan Zampella's involvement with Grand Theft Auto 6. NestorSite has also provided a link to the GTAforum post, so fans can check that out too. Unfortunately, the link to the Instagram post is no longer available, so fans might not be able to see the post themselves.

This has fueled even more suspicion that Bryan Zampella deleted those posts so that no one would recognize that he is connected to Rockstar Games in any way; but again, this is just a speculation.

Later on, NestorSite acknowledged @Djsan_ who originally posted about Bryan Zampella's involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6.

How has the GTA community reacted to this speculation?

One of the fans replied with the aforementioned post that contained more links to other GTAforum posts. These talked about Bryan Zampella being in Grand Theft Auto 6, along with images of him standing next to Jason's character model.

By looking at them side by side, it does seem convincing that the actor is indeed involved with the upcoming game in some capacity.

Many fans have even started going through Joseph L. Rubino's old Instagram posts to find more pictures with Bryan Zampella:

Fans also found behind-the-scenes pictures of Joseph L. Rubino directing an actor wearing a motion capture suit:

One of the earlier rumors about actor Jorge Consejo being involved in the game has lost its validity, especially after seeing all of the posts about Bryan Zampella being in the upcoming title.

Still, there are some fans who speculate that Jorge Consejo might be present in the game, but in a smaller role as some other character:

In any case, most fans are convinced that Bryan Zampella will play Jason in Grand Theft Auto 6. This was one of the first hypotheses regarding who would play one of the main characters, and now with this leaked footage, they are all but certain about his involvement.

