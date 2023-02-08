GTA Online “CopsnCrooks” unused animations allegedly found that Rockstar never used

There was once a canceled GTA Online feature known as Cops 'n' Crooks. This game mode had two teams, one of which would obviously involve police officers and the other full of criminals. According to Bloomberg, this update was canceled due to American mistrust in law enforcement, and there have been no plans to bring it back.

In related news, an old video showing some 2011 or 2012 animations was speculated to have been a part of this rumored Cops 'n' Crooks update. It's impossible to know the original context behind them, but it could have been tied to the Fleeca Heists.

The video of these animations can be seen in the following tweet.

Unused animations associated with GTA Online's Cops 'n' Crooks allegedly shown below

rage.re/t/old-multipla… During development prior to release around 2011/2012, there was a different type of approach to the Fleeca Heists: Holding up the place and taking a hostage to open up the vaultThe animations remainThis was likely a quick job for CopsnCrooks in2011/12 During development prior to release around 2011/2012, there was a different type of approach to the Fleeca Heists: Holding up the place and taking a hostage to open up the vaultThe animations remainThis was likely a quick job for CopsnCrooks in2011/12rage.re/t/old-multipla… https://t.co/Jng4klsB40

The leaked video shows two character models in a heist scenario, where the white shirt one is seemingly given instructions. He then leaves the office area to go to the vault door. The animations are obviously unfinished, leaving the content here to seem rather unpolished.

It is worth noting that the final version of The Fleeca Job involves one player hacking the vault door open. There is no requirement to get an NPC to open it for them on this heist in GTA Online. Either way, the end result is the same: the player makes it to the back, where all the money is hidden.

The speculation for it being tied to Cops 'n' Crooks doesn't have much foundation apart from the familiar theme.

Other unused Cops 'n' Crooks assets in GTA Online

Players never got anything like this in the game (Image via Lucas7yoshi)

There were some hidden deleted Cops 'n' Crooks UI assets uncovered by Lucas7yoshi back on November 16, 2022. Apparently, there were four types of territories:

Cops

Vagos

Biker

Neutral

Only some parts of the map could be controlled by these gangs, although the full extent of this feature and what players could get out of it remains unknown. There were even some other unused features, such as:

Cop Tokens

Crook Tokens

A celebration screen where those Tokens and RP would be distributed to players

GTA Online players would eventually be able to help Agent ULP like a cop and become a biker much earlier than that. However, those features seemed radically different than what was initially leaked.

There was a GTA 5 source code leak on Github where more interesting data would be discovered. Some aspects related to GTA Online's Cops 'n' Crooks from it include:

Various lines of code tied to police vehicles, like POLBUFFALO, POLGAUNTLET, or POLGRANGER

Three different factions (Lost MC, Vagos, and Cops), which ties into the map leak from the previous section

Players would have received six different cop outfits

Crooks would have had three different costumes

Gangs could have gotten Wanted Levels

Tokens could have been used in a shop to get new items

There was stuff called "ARCADE_SPECIAL_ABILITY"

A vehicle variation of special abilities also seemed to have existed

An arrest feature was planned

Many of these rumored features are old and still haven't appeared in GTA Online in any capacity.

